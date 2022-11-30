Baldwin County’s state legislators have decided to use taxpayer money to rent office space in Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills’ law office, according to a lease agreement presented to the Baldwin County Commission last week. The deal would see the legislative delegation pay $4,090 per month for a term of five years.
“The current delegation office location on Oak Street, I think we all know, has seen much better days,” Cliff McCollum, the delegation’s director of constituent services, told county commissioners near the end of their organizational meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “And given the new influx of two new house members and a new senator into our delegation, it does not necessarily provide all the space we need to effectively do our jobs as a delegation.”
The lease with Robert A. Wills, Sr. grants the delegation — through the County Commission — the first floor, parking lot and grounds of 125 D’Olive Street from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027, for $245,400. The legislative delegation also sought to have half of that paid by the commission. Currently, local legislators use a county-owned building free of charge. There are currently two Baldwin legislative offices — in Bay Minette and in Fairhope.
According to the county’s property tax database, the new office will be in a 5,093-square-foot office building steps away from the Baldwin County Courthouse and a one-minute drive from the current delegation office behind City Hall. The D’Olive Street property currently houses the law firm of Wills & Simon, and the same database lists Robert A. Wills Sr. and Robert A. Wills, attorney at law, as its owners.
The commission can also renew the lease for two additional five-year terms, with rent increasing by 20 percent each time. Rent for the new building would be paid from the county’s lease tax, which generates $200,000 per year for the delegation.
While McCollum argued on behalf of the delegation that the new expenditure is necessary and Wills’ office is the perfect location, not everyone felt the same.
Baldwin County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood questioned why the proposal appeared at the end of Wednesday’s agenda without giving commissioners time for discussion, and spoke about wanting to make the best use of the county’s existing inventory of buildings. She also balked at the idea of the commission paying half of the rent.
“We are more than blessed in the county of Baldwin, and we have a lot of opportunities and spaces that are out there,” Underwood said. “We need to work together because we need each other. I just simply wanted an opportunity to look at what was there.”
If the delegation wanted the commission to split the rent with them and pay $2,045 a month, Underwood asked, “[then] what are we going to do with all these derelict buildings laying around Bay Minette and some of the other parts of the county?”
The County Commission bought the delegation’s current office on Oak Street for $10 in 2007, according to a warranty deed on the county-owned properties database.
McCollum told commissioners they could vote on the agreement later if they wanted more time to discuss it. He added some delegation members “are champing at the bit to move forward on this,” and expressed concern supply chain issues may prevent the delegation from ordering their necessary supplies in time.
Though Underwood said the commission has plenty of board rooms and office supplies the delegation could use in the meantime, commissioners ultimately voted to approve the agreement after amending it to make the legislative delegation pay full rent.
“If they’re willing to pay for the whole thing and we don’t have to come out of pocket and we don’t have to amend our budget and our attorney’s OK with this modification [then we should approve it],” Commissioner James Ball said. “It doesn’t cost us anything, we’re not on the hook for anything and we’re technically providing you space at no cost like we would anywhere else.”
McCollum told Lagniappe any reasonable person could look at the delegation’s current Bay Minette office and conclude it is “not the best calling card” for the county’s representatives. He described it as sitting “on a side street of town that doesn’t get a lot of traffic anymore” and noted it has problems with “pests and vermin.”
Above all, the office “does not have enough literal office space” to house the county’s representatives, McCollum said. The new space, he explained, is centrally located near the county seat of government, has more and better parking and enough space to accommodate all five county representatives whose districts include Bay Minette. He went on to stress the importance of having a legislative office in close proximity to constituents, although there has been no discussion of doing away with the office, just changing its location.
“Making folks from Bay Minette drive down to Fairhope [to meet with their representatives] doesn’t sit right with me,” McCollum said, calling the move an effort “to meet people where they’re at.”
Republican State Rep. Matt Simpson, the delegation’s chairman, said the current office cannot adequately meet the needs of the delegation’s new legislators, and the new location would give North Baldwin residents better access to the government.
Whether it creates a potential conflict of interest for Wills to act personally as the delegation’s landlord while also calling on them as mayor for the city’s legislative needs was a question neither the Alabama Attorney General’s Office nor the Alabama Ethics Commission would answer. The AG’s office declined comment and deferred to the Alabama Ethics Commission, which did not respond.
Wills also did not respond to questions about the deal. However, both McCollum and Simpson said Wills owning the building did not factor into the decision at all. McCollum said the delegation looked at other offices and other county buildings, and landed on Wills’ building because it had everything they needed in an office.
“I honestly didn’t know who owned the building,” McCollum said.
He told Lagniappe he saw the space available for rent and he heard Wills planned to move out. Wills would have access to the building for storage, McCollum added.
Asked whether it looks bad for the legislative delegation to go from paying nothing in rent to signing a contract to pay Bay Minette’s mayor nearly a quarter of a million dollars, McCollum rejected any notion politics played a role in the lease.
“I could understand why someone could interpret it that way, but I can assure you that is not what is happening here,” McCollum said. “I would not participate in anything like that.”
Simpson echoed that, saying there is “no factual basis” for the delegation to seek the building for anything other than its availability and location.
“If that’s the angle you want to run with you have every right to do so,” Simpson said. “Don’t let facts get in the way of a good story, right?”
