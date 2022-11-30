Bob Wills Office
Baldwin County’s state legislators have decided to use taxpayer money to rent office space in Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills’ law office, according to a lease agreement presented to the Baldwin County Commission last week. The deal would see the legislative delegation pay $4,090 per month for a term of five years.

“The current delegation office location on Oak Street, I think we all know, has seen much better days,” Cliff McCollum, the delegation’s director of constituent services, told county commissioners near the end of their organizational meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. “And given the new influx of two new house members and a new senator into our delegation, it does not necessarily provide all the space we need to effectively do our jobs as a delegation.”

