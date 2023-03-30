Baldwin and Mobile counties were among the state’s leaders in new investments and job creation last year, helping Alabama set a new record in economic development, according to a statement from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office Thursday morning.
The 2022 Alabama Economic Development Impact Report found the two counties played an important part in attracting $10.1 billion to statewide capital investment projects last year. Baldwin earned $2.5 billion and created 1,170 jobs, while Mobile earned $1.4 billion and created 1,451 jobs.
“Strategic economic development has been a top priority of my administration since I first became governor because I fully understand the impact it can have on our citizens, their families and their communities,” Ivey said in a statement. “This success is blatant evidence that our efforts are producing a brighter future for the great state of Alabama.”
Last year’s figure exceeds the previous record of $8.7 billion in 2018 by almost $1.5 million. Projects announced by Airbus, Hyundai, Novelis and others created 13,708 statewide job commitments last year, beating 2021’s total of 10,190.
“These results mean Alabama’s economic development team is making a real difference in shaping a more prosperous future for the hard-working citizens of our state,” Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said. “And, while we’re proud of setting records, we’re just going to keep on working to deliver a better tomorrow for Alabama.”
Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said he was proud the Azalea City could contribute in such a major way to the state’s economy.
“The significant growth in the chemical, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing and entertainment sectors is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our local businesses and community leaders,” he said in a statement. “We are especially pleased to have added more than 1,300 new direct jobs with an average salary of more than $62,000, which will have a ripple effect on the local economy. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2023.”
As of today, the Chamber said 2023 is “already shaping up to be another big year,” with 1,414 new jobs announced across Austal USA, Gulf Distributing and other area employers.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.