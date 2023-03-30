Novelis Groundbreaking

Baldwin and Mobile counties were among the state’s leaders in new investments and job creation last year, helping Alabama set a new record in economic development, according to a statement from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office Thursday morning.

The 2022 Alabama Economic Development Impact Report found the two counties played an important part in attracting $10.1 billion to statewide capital investment projects last year. Baldwin earned $2.5 billion and created 1,170 jobs, while Mobile earned $1.4 billion and created 1,451 jobs.

