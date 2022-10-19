The first nine weeks of school are almost in the books and student report cards are headed home. But if there were a report card for schools’ overall performance on the latest standardized tests in Baldwin and Mobile counties, it would show there is still much to learn.
According to a dataset created from Alabama State Department of Education data for the Alabama Education Lab, the state averaged 47.3 percent proficiency in English language arts (ELA), 27.2 percent in math and 37.3 percent in science.
Mobile County ranked below the state average, with 41.1 percent in ELA, 20.7 percent in math and 33.7 percent in science, while Baldwin County beat both averages with 56.8 percent in ELA, 36.1 percent in math and 49.5 percent in science.
But numbers alone do not show what drove those figures, nor what is going on in classrooms right now about them, according to school administrators in both systems.
Mobile County
For Mobile, Eichold-Mertz School of Math and Science rated as the top school in fourth grade with high marks in ELA (90.5 percent) and math (58.1 percent). Dauphin Island Elementary School’s 86.7 percent proficiency was the system’s highest in science.
For eighth grade, Phillips Prep Middle School landed the highest proficiency rate in ELA (95.7 percent) and science (82.8 percent), while Denton Magnet School came in with the top math mark at 46.6 percent.
In high school, WP Davidson High School had the highest marks in all three subjects, followed by Baker High School coming in second. However, despite being first and second, both schools still check in at under 50 percent proficiency in ELA, math, and science.
Blount High School had the worst percentages of the group with ELA (2.8 percent), math (2.3 percent), and science (6.5 percent) all coming in well under the state averages.
As for why testing scores are so low across the board, MCPSS Board President Dr. Bill Foster offered a few explanations for the shortcomings.
One of the primary reasons, according to Foster, is how the pandemic reduced in-class learning to solely over the internet.
“It’s harder for elementary teachers to manage their instructions via the internet. They need to be able to communicate instructions and lessons back and forth between the teacher and the families of the students. And that’s really difficult to do that way,” Foster said. “Speaking from experience, learning over the internet is far less effective than being in a classroom.”
According to Foster, one of the possible solutions to help rebound test scores in high schools is to double down on ACT prep work. Each high school in the MCPSS district designates times throughout the day for students to practice the test, Foster said.
He also said the teacher-student ratio should be reduced to as small a number as possible in the system’s elementary and middle schools, and he said a new middle school could help relieve that pressure.
“At that age group, it’s extremely important to shrink the teacher-student ratio down as much as we can because studies have shown that it’s an effective strategy,” Foster said.
In addition, Foster said he believes individual testing scores need to be examined closer than group testing scores in order to truly improve on the school system’s numbers.
Baldwin County Schools
Across the Bay, students generally scored better than their neighbors in Mobile County, and even beat the state average.
In the fourth grade, Stapleton Elementary demonstrated the highest proficiency in ELA (84.4 percent), Orange Beach Elementary in math (69.9 percent) and Rockwell Elementary in science (71.3).
Fairhope Middle School led the way in ELA (79.3 percent) and math (62 percent), followed by Orange Beach Middle School in science (79.4) in the eighth grade.
In high school, the Baldwin County Virtual School topped the list in ELA (66 percent) and science (61 percent), and Fairhope High School had the highest proficiency in math (48.4).
Renee Carter, who serves as dean of academics for Baldwin County Public Schools, seemed proud the school system performed better than the state in every category, but recognized the same could not be said of every school in the county.
The COVID-19 pandemic set Baldwin County students back, she explained, but “we’re looking at every unique situation, and what they're dealing with on those campuses, and we're attacking those with very intentional strategic plans.”
While Baldwin County students in grades 4, 8 and high school demonstrated greater proficiency in ELA, math and science than the state average, Carter noted there is still work to be done.
In the fourth grade, for example, Swift Elementary School ranked at the bottom in ELA (26.3 percent), Delta Elementary in math (5 percent) and Pine Grove Elementary in science (24.5 percent).
Foley Middle School ranked at the bottom in all three categories in the eighth grade, with 37.9 percent proficiency in ELA, 6.2 percent in math and 30.7 percent in science.
In grades 9 through 12, Robertsdale High School demonstrated the lowest proficiency in science (27.7 percent), but Foley High School ranked the lowest in ELA (21 percent) and math (20.4 percent).
“Attacking” these scores means drawing a unique plan based on the needs of each student, teacher and school, Carter said. She noted mentorship programs and community outreach for students and direct, in-classroom coaching for teachers are shifting the culture and climate at Title I schools like Delta, Pine Grove, Swift and Foley Middle.
Monthly Star Assessments monitoring students’ understanding, free ACT boot camps, before and after school tutoring and in-school “intervention” sessions also aim to help Baldwin County students fare better on next spring’s state tests.
“And we know we will see growth, it's unacceptable not to,” Carter said. “Our students deserve us to do what it takes to see growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.