alsde-logo

The Alabama State Department of Education.

The first nine weeks of school are almost in the books and student report cards are headed home. But if there were a report card for schools’ overall performance on the latest standardized tests in Baldwin and Mobile counties, it would show there is still much to learn.

According to a dataset created from Alabama State Department of Education data for the Alabama Education Lab, the state averaged 47.3 percent proficiency in English language arts (ELA), 27.2 percent in math and 37.3 percent in science.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now more than he ever was growing up in a rural corner of north Jefferson County.

Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is engaged to his fiancé Stacy Mandru and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.