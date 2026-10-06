Baldwin passes data center moratorium BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Baldwin County Commission meeting on July 21 at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse on July 21, 2026. Provided by Baldwin County Commission Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Baldwin County Commission has enacted a 180-day moratorium on zoning change requests, those for renewable energy projects and the development of data centers throughout Baldwin County.The resolution passed unanimously. Commissioner Skip Gruber was not present during the meeting. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E96 $E@4<E@? 2C62 E92E :D 4FCC6?E=J A=2??65 E@ 36 3F:=E E@ DFAA@CE 2 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E :? |@?E8@>6CJ]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%96 @?=J @E96C 8@G6C?:?8 3@5J E@ A2DD 2 52E2 46?E6C >@C2E@C:F> :? q2=5H:? r@F?EJ :D u@=6J[ H9:49 AC6G6?E65 E9@D6 AC@;64ED 7C@> 4@>:?8 E@ E96 E@H? 7@C D:I >@?E9D 2D @7 $6AE6>36C] ~E96C 4:E:6D :? p=232>2 92G6 2=D@ A2DD65 >@C2E@C:F>D[ DF49 2D q:C>:?892>[ {665D[ w@>6H@@5[ r96=D62 2?5 !:?D@?[ 2>@?8 @E96CD] k^DA2?mk^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Data Center Baldwin County, Alabama Zoning Housing Spatial Planning Information Science Land Use Infrastructure Computer Data Information Retrieval Information Technology Management Organization Data Management Data Data Centers Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 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