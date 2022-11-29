At a Monday morning press conference, Superintendent Eddie Tyler and a team of Baldwin County Public Schools officials alerted parents about the dangers of drug-laced vapes.
Though few students have been expelled for drug use, nurses have not administered on-campus supplies of the overdose treatment Narcan and the system is not experiencing what he called “a drug problem,” Tyler said the conference serves as “a wake-up call to our Baldwin County communities to what is happening with this very deadly trend.”
Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell said students of all ages could be injecting THC and fentanyl into their dab pens, vapes or other electronic cigarettes and put their lives at risk.
“THC is a synthetic material, it's fine, it's scientific,” he said, “but with children that’s something that we seriously have a problem with at Fairhope High School and every school in this community. This isn’t a school problem; it's a community problem.”
THC is a natural chemical present in cannabis.
To help solve this problem, the school system test drove vape monitors for Fairhope High School over the summer. These function like smoke detectors and message administrators when they sense vapor in places like school bathrooms.
Every school resource officer in the county now has a kit that can test vapes for drugs, thanks to a donation from the Baldwin County Community Alliance.
Alliance member Shai Markis said the kits give officers “something concrete to show parents,” who she said often think their children are only inhaling “just mango water vapor.”
The kits cannot test for fentanyl, but Markis said the alliance plans to buy kits and strips that can soon.
“We’re not looking to discipline our students,” Assistant Superintendent Marty McRae said, “We’re looking to protect them.”
Cardwell explained students caught vaping are suspended for one day on the first offense. If THC is found in the vape, students are suspended for five days and referred to drug education classes.
Students also receive a $25 ticket to appear in municipal court, he said, though he did not know how many tickets the school wrote this year.
Generally, Fairhope students have received assemblies warning about the dangers of drug use well, Cardwell said, along with more casual small group conversations.
“My daughters had to write an essay on vaping, what it is, what it does and what the consequences are,” Ashley Barnhill, the system’s health services coordinator, said. “I think our school system is doing our part, but as parents you need to do your part too.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.