Baldwin County Public Schools on vapes

Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell speaking at a Baldwin County Public Schools press conference on the dangers of drugs in dab pens, vapes and other electronic cigarettes.

At a Monday morning press conference, Superintendent Eddie Tyler and a team of Baldwin County Public Schools officials alerted parents about the dangers of drug-laced vapes.

Though few students have been expelled for drug use, nurses have not administered on-campus supplies of the overdose treatment Narcan and the system is not experiencing what he called “a drug problem,” Tyler said the conference serves as “a wake-up call to our Baldwin County communities to what is happening with this very deadly trend.”

