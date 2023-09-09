Perdido Camaro

A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro that Baldwin County deputies let a man transport to Kansas must be returned to Baldwin County, a judge ruled Friday.

 Courtesy of Scott Hunter

A Baldwin County judge ordered Friday the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office must give a Perdido man his white 1968 Chevrolet Camaro back after deputies on Wednesday gave the muscle car to a Kansas man who reported the car stolen 20 years ago.

“[Thomas Hadley] has a claim of title on the subject vehicle and thus he is entitled to lawfully possess the subject vehicle until a Circuit Court rules otherwise,” Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski wrote. “State of Alabama shall restore Mr. Hadley with the property they seized by extrajudicial action.”

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.