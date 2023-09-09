A Baldwin County judge ordered Friday the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office must give a Perdido man his white 1968 Chevrolet Camaro back after deputies on Wednesday gave the muscle car to a Kansas man who reported the car stolen 20 years ago.
“[Thomas Hadley] has a claim of title on the subject vehicle and thus he is entitled to lawfully possess the subject vehicle until a Circuit Court rules otherwise,” Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski wrote. “State of Alabama shall restore Mr. Hadley with the property they seized by extrajudicial action.”
Hadley filed suit against Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and District Attorney Robert Wilters, Jr. on Wednesday, asking the Baldwin County Circuit Court to cancel search warrants for the vehicle at his home and the home of his son, Bay Minette lawyer Jason Hadley, and prevent the car from leaving the state. However, deputies already seized the Camaro and it was on a trailer for Kansas by the time Stankoski granted the emergency restraining order.
At a lengthy hearing that started Thursday afternoon and ended Friday afternoon, Scott Hunter, Hadley’s attorney, argued deputies acted outside the law when they investigated the vehicle as potentially stolen and arranged for Kansas native John Perry to come to Baldwin County and pick it up, without bringing the issue to the court first. Kristi Hagood and Brad Hicks, representing Wilters and Mack, said deputies were not told about the pending restraining order, and conducted a careful investigation before returning the Camaro back to the man they said was its rightful owner.
“I think everybody in this room agrees this is an unusual situation,” Hunter said.
Hadley testified Thursday he bought the Camaro in 2016 as a birthday present for himself from Addison Godwin, an acquaintance from Stapleton. He paid Godwin $16,000 for the car and gave him permission to upgrade the Camaro with new tires, a positive traction rear end, a new V8 motor and other features.
No one raised any issue with him about the vehicle, Hadley said, until a pair of investigators from the Alabama Department of Revenue contacted him in August 2023 and said someone in Tennessee tried to register a car in that state with the same vehicle identification number (VIN) he used to register in Baldwin County every year since he bought it.
One of the investigators called the Camaro “a parts car,” Hadley said, meaning it was built with parts from other Camaros. During their inspection, Hadley said the investigators found another VIN number inside the engine that matched the VIN of another 1968 Camaro reported stolen in Kansas in 2003. Court testimony revealed the VIN for the car stolen in Kansas corresponded to a V6 engine, while Hadley’s Camaro had a V8 engine. BCSO deputies arrived at Hadley’s house after the investigators made that realization, he said, but nothing happened to him that day.
“As far as I knew, the day the investigators left, they said you will not lose your car,” Hadley said.
Later, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Hadley said BCSO deputies pulled up to his house with a tow truck and wanted him to surrender the car to them. He called his son for legal advice, and Hadley declined to give them the Camaro. The younger Hadley then moved the car and stored it at his house across the street. He agreed to meet with BCSO deputies the following Wednesday morning to hear what information they had on his father’s car.
In an affidavit included with the complaint, the younger Hadley wrote only one out of the three VINs deputies found on his father’s Camaro matched the car stolen in Kansas.
“They said that the reason they determined my dad’s vehicle to be stolen was because the VIN on the motor could not be read fully, and the other VIN on the cowl did not match the one that was registered and had been by the previous owner and my father for approximately 10 years,” the younger Hadley wrote.
Deputies returned to his father’s house that morning with a search warrant for the Camaro, but they did not find it there. Hadley said his son, acting as his lawyer, was holding it for safekeeping. Shortly after, the younger Hadley said Baldwin County Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz told him that if he did not leave the Fairhope courthouse and return home, he and his father would be charged with “obstruction of governmental operations,” the affidavit reads.
The younger Hadley then left Fairhope for Perdido and told BCSO Sgt. Michael Walker he was driving home, he testified. Before he arrived, he said Walker called him and threatened to arrest Cynthia Hadley, his mother, if she did not let him into his house to get to the car in the garage. Walker was driving the Camaro away when the younger Hadley arrived home, he said.
BCSO officers, deputies and investigators on the case testified that they did not immediately seize Hadley’s Camaro in August as the Department of Revenue investigators requested. They conducted their own investigation and came to the conclusion that Perry’s story was true and the car needed to be returned to him in Kansas, they said.
Investigator Brandon Brown told Stankoski he had no plans to press criminal charges against anyone in the case. He emphasized the mission was to get the Camaro back to Kansas.
“Once it is listed as stolen property in the state of Alabama, it is our job to retrieve it,” Walker said. “We wanted to do our due diligence to make sure we weren’t depriving Mr. Hadley of his property without just cause.”
Using the scales of justice as a metaphor, he said BCSO weighed Hadley and Perry and decided it was more important to get the Camaro they believed was stolen back to Perry in Kansas.
Walker answered that he “would have stood down” if he got Stankoski’s order before seizing the Camaro. He added there are “civil ways” to “recoup what they are asking for.”
Hunter said when BCSO deputies arranged in August for Perry to come and get his Camaro in September, it was “a foregone conclusion” Hadley would not get to keep his car.
“This was ready, fire, aim,” he said.
Speaking for BCSO, Hagood said deputies were doing what they were deputized to do when they returned the car to Perry.
“The government was performing its function in returning stolen property to a victim,” she said.
Stankoski said he had “no question in [his] mind” Hadley owned part of a stolen car. However, because Hadley holds a title to the car, he has a claim to it like Perry does. Telling Perry to come down to Baldwin County and pick up the Camaro was “jumping the gun,” he said.
Hunter said he was pleased with Stankoski’s ruling, and his agreement with him that the case should have been handled in civil court.
“I don’t think anybody in the Sheriff’s Office acted maliciously,” Hunter said. “I just think they reached a conclusion that this had to be done.”
He predicted a judge in Kansas will honor Stankoski’s order, and BCSO will go and bring the Camaro back. However, Hunter said he is prepared for “months of litigation” in Kansas over the issue.
