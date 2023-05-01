A Fairhope businesswoman will spend the next five years behind bars after being sentenced for embezzling $280,000 from local commercial real estate firm The Weavil Company to pay for personal expenses, entertainment and vacations.
On Friday, April 28, U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose sentenced Kelley Ann Kann, 57, formerly Kelley Kann Langhammer, to a 61-month term in federal custody followed by three years of probation. While avoiding monetary fines, she will be on the hook to pay more than a quarter of a million in restitution to the victim.
The racket was eventually unraveled nearly two years ago. However, before then, Kann was able to acquire clothing, electronics, food, furniture and entertainment from more than 90 local and online vendors. She also used company money to make utility payments and to finance vacations for herself and a “personal associate,” including trips to Biloxi casinos and spas.
Kann entered a plea agreement with U.S. prosecutors in December 2022, confessing to two fraud charges and aggravated identity theft related to a three-year credit card spending spree from 2018-2021, which she paid for through automated clearing house (ACH) transfers from her employers’ bank accounts. She was federally indicted for the crimes last August, following an investigation that included Mobile Police Department detectives and U.S. Secret Service agents.
Despite the plea and being free under bond conditions, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile produced evidence at Friday’s sentencing hearing that revealed Kann was able to steal more business finances since the launch of her case.
According to a press release, Kann was able to secure a new job at a Pensacola car repair shop and steal more money between December 2022 and January 2023.
Prosecutors also showed evidence on Friday suggesting theft was serial behavior for Kann and introduced evidence she previously embezzled more than $50,000 from various employers in San Antonio, Texas.
Kann will have to repay $286,307 in victim restitution and, upon release, will receive mental health evaluation and treatment and will be subject to certain credit restrictions. According to a penalty sheet filed with her initial indictment, Kann faced maximum fines of $1.5 million for the charges and as much as 30 years of incarceration.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States. Attorney Fred W. Tiemann of Mobile represented Kann in her defense.
Commenting on the sentence, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello said, “Greedy, selfish criminals like Ms. Kann can’t hide when they abuse the trust of their innocent victims. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will bring to justice crooks who take advantage of their employers to enrich themselves.”
Background
According to court filings, Kann was employed for several years as an office administrator and bookkeeper with The Weavil Company in Mobile, a local commercial real estate brokerage and development business. The “position of trust” gave Kann access to sensitive financial and payment information, which allowed her to make purchases and pay down debts. She also oversaw finances for Weavil’s affiliated ventures, including an apartment management business, CHA Inc., and a real estate investment firm, Hillcrest Land Company LLP.
On July 6, 2018, court documents detail that Kann was able to fraudulently open a Capital One Walmart credit card using the name, date of birth, and social security number of her employer’s spouse, which she then linked to her own address. Recorded phone calls to Capital One customer service depict Kann falsely representing herself as the owner’s spouse and providing their personal information.
For the next three years, between July 2018 and May 2021, Kann used the credit card hundreds of times for unauthorized purchases of goods and services from stores throughout Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Texas. She also purchased services from multiple casinos, Geico, christianbook(dot)com, numerous streaming services and car repair shops. A list of vendors includes Palace Casino Resort and IP Casino Resort Spa, both located in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Court documents reveal scarce details about what was purchased from the stores. However, some transactions are explicit, including a $250 water bill payment to Riviera Utilities for Kann’s Spanish Fort home, $240 for groceries from Sam’s Club in Daphne, a $560 power recliner from Wayfair, a $520 sewing and quilting machine off Amazon, a three-night stay at the Caribe Resort in Orange Beach for $1,250, and $160 from a seafood restaurant in Spanish Fort.
Payments for Hulu and Comcast are also listed, along with a purchase of TV streaming devices from BestBuy.
Kann paid the credit card off through “dozens” of unauthorized ACH transfers from the company’s four associated bank accounts.
This activity continued through May 4, 2021, when Kann’s employer confronted her about the theft. Kann confessed to embezzling what she then claimed was only $20,000 of Weavil Co.'s money and wrote a handwritten statement vowing to repay the company.
That statement read:
“I, Kelley Konn Langhamer, have stolen money from [employer] as well as the Weavil Company. I have taken money (stolen money) without permission. I swear that I will pay every cent back to both the Weavil Co. and [employer] no matter how long it takes. I say these things knowing it is a mortal sin and swear on my life that I will make good on this. So Help Me, God!- Kelley K. Langhamer”
According to a statement of facts signed by Kann in her plea agreement, the owner initially allowed Kann to continue working for the company and asked her to produce bank statements for review. She failed to do so.
After being pressed by the owner for the records, Kann delivered doctored bank and transaction records. The owner then reviewed all the business’s bank accounts and discovered the extent of the fraud. Shortly afterward, Kann stopped reporting to work and did not repay any of the money.
The fraud resulted in a direct loss of $184,292 to The Weavil Co. and roughly $100,000 to various financial institutions, which credited the money back to the business.
