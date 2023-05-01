Kelley Ann Kann

Kelley Ann Kann, 57, of Fairhope

A Fairhope businesswoman will spend the next five years behind bars after being sentenced for embezzling $280,000 from local commercial real estate firm The Weavil Company to pay for personal expenses, entertainment and vacations.

On Friday, April 28, U.S. District Judge Kristi K. DuBose sentenced Kelley Ann Kann, 57, formerly Kelley Kann Langhammer, to a 61-month term in federal custody followed by three years of probation. While avoiding monetary fines, she will be on the hook to pay more than a quarter of a million in restitution to the victim. 

