The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) has ruled the Saraland Spartans football team will be eligible to play their first round playoff this Friday night.
In a statement to Lagniappe, Saraland City Schools superintendent Aaron Milner announced the AHSAA has come down with its ruling and found the school to not be in violation of any association rules.
“The AHSAA today notified Saraland City Schools that Saraland High School is not in violation of any AHSAA bylaws,” Milner said.
The decision comes after a lawsuit was filed by the Saraland Board of Education and Milner against Baldwin County resident John Quinnelly. The lawsuit alleged Quinnelly defamed the school with comments claiming the SHS football team was in violation of the AHSAA’s bona fide move rule.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 but was pushed back to Nov. 21 in order to allow the parties to continue negotiating and provide Quinnelly’s attorney more time to prepare for the case.
The lawsuit also claimed Quinnelly hired private investigator Eric Winberg to “harass” and “stalk” the 15-year-old in question of violating the rule and his family.
And while the preliminary hearing for the lawsuit has been rescheduled, developments in the ongoing situation continue to come out.
Winberg outlined in an affidavit filed with the Mobile County Circuit Court on Monday he could not confirm the family was living at the residence in Daphne during the surveillance period. Winberg said due to the family allegedly operating a dog kennel and breeding business out of the Daphne location, he could not confirm that the family lived or resided at the residence.
“I conducted video, photo, and in-person surveillance of the residence between August 8, 2022 and October 18, 2022,” the lawsuit reads. “Based on my understanding of Mr. [redacted] business operations, my investigation efforts cannot conclude Mr. [redacted] was ever at the Daphne residence during the surveillance period for anything other than legitimate business purposes.”
The affidavit claims Winberg had prepared a summary report of the findings of his investigation and gave the report to Quinnelly on October 20.
In the lawsuit, Quinnelly is alleged to have shared information with various media outlets throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties in an attempt to get the AHSAA to take action against Saraland.
However, Winberg said he was unaware the report would be shared with other parties outside of the AHSAA.
“While I was aware Mr. Quinnelly may share my report with the AHSAA, I had no expectation my report would be shared with and I never authorized Mr. Quinnelly to release my report to any third party or media outlet outside of the AHSAA,” the affidavit reads.
When asked for comment on the ruling, a spokesperson for the AHSAA stated they had no comment on the matter.
