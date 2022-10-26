A high school student examines a cadaver with her teacher. Another student is busy breaking ground with a backhoe, while another uses a forklift to move pallets of materials in a warehouse.
All of this activity was possible without using real bodies, or heavy machinery. Instead, the work was performed digitally.
Thanks to COVID-19 relief funds for education, the South Baldwin Center for Technology has been able to implement state of the art technology to further educate students in fields like health sciences and heavy machinery operating.
One of the pieces of new technology is an Anatomage Table, which is a fully virtual cadaver dissection table. With the swipe of a finger, students are able to view any part of pre-loaded scans of a body, ranging from its skeletal system, to the digestive system, and all the way down to its nervous system without having to use an actual body to learn.
The table itself is one of only three like it used in Alabama high schools — all three of which are located in Baldwin County. Each table costs anywhere from $70,000 to $100,000 each.
The table also allows for students to view cadavers with different medical situations. For example, students can view a child inside the womb of a cadaver and even hear the heartbeat and see how its organs function.
Carole Smith, a teacher with the health sciences department of the center for technology, says the table is a key tool in helping students take the next step in their education.
“It just takes the students to a different level of being prepared when they go into post-secondary education or just trying to decide on different careers and being prepared for the future,” Smith said. “We can do dissection, testing and we can bring out certain areas we are discussing in class and have the students come up in groups and find the area or look closer at an area we are discussing.”
While the classroom is already filled with physical models of the different systems of the body, Smith said the new technology will hopefully give the students a leg up compared to others.
“I always tell my students that this is just one more thing that will put them ahead of other students that may not have had the opportunity to use things like this,” Smith said. “Being able to participate and use this technology is simply going to put these students ahead.”
Smith said the health science students wouldn’t be the only ones eligible to use the technology. Cosmetology students could also use the table to learn about facial pressure points among other areas of interest.
Savannah Enzor is a senior student with the health sciences department and has been one of the fastest learners of how to use the table and performed a demonstration for education officials on hand to debut the table on Tuesday morning.
With her hopes of pursuing a career as an athletic trainer, Enzor said having the technology enhances her ability to study efficiently without using the typical materials needed.
“It’s a very cool thing to have,” Enzor said. “We get to see everything instead of just using books and notebooks and things like that.”
The health sciences department isn’t the only department reaping the benefits of using groundbreaking technology to enhance education.
A John Deere backhoe simulator — which includes a realistic hydraulic seat and replica controls from a real backhoe — helps students get a feel for working with heavy equipment.
In addition to the backhoe simulator, a forklift simulator was also installed recently, giving students another alternative to learn how to use.
With the simulators, students are able to simulate being on a forklift in a warehouse achieving multiple objectives such as lifting pallets of materials onto a shelf. They are also able to simulate operating a backhoe digging trenches for construction among other tasks.
The backhoe simulator cost roughly $65,000 and the forklift simulator cost around $3,000 to set up, principal Adam Sealy said. Like the Anatomage Table, COVID relief funds were also used for the purchase of the simulators.
