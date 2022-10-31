A Baldwin County man is accused of attempting to defame the Saraland Board of Education, while spreading misinformation about Saraland High School and its football program.
John Quinnelly was named as a defendant in a complaint by the Saraland BOE and Superintendent Aaron Milner, claiming Quinnelly has spread misinformation about the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s “Bona Fide Move” rule and claims the Saraland football team violated the rule.
The complaint alleges Quinnelly “knowingly and maliciously published and disseminated false and defamatory information about the plaintiffs into the county in which the plaintiffs are located and, upon information and belief, solicited numerous media outlets located in Mobile County.”
According to the AHSAA, a Bona Fide Move constitutes “a student whose parents move completely out of one school zone into another and may transfer all his/her rights and privileges to the member school that serves the area where his/her parents reside.
The lawsuit also alleges that Quinnelly hired private investigator Eric Winberg to look into the matter.
Winberg, who is also named in the lawsuit, was hired and directed by Quinnelly to “stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old minor child and has made malicious and false statements attacking the child,” according to the suit.
In 2019, Daphne High School was forced to forfeit a game against Spanish Fort due to an AHSAA violation where they played an ineligible player. The ineligible player for Daphne was Quinnelly’s son.
The aforementioned 15-year-old is allegedly the student Quinnelly claims to be in violation of an AHSAA rule his son was in violation of two years ago.
After issuing a cease and desist letter from the BOE to Quinnelly outlining his defamatory statements in July, the complaint alleges it was believed that Quinnelly had complied with the letter.
However, the lawsuit claims Quinnelly took to his personal Twitter account to accuse Saraland Head Coach Jeff Kelly and the team of violating the “Bona Fide Move” rule and claimed the team’s season record be changed to 0-9 as a result of his claims.
The complaint alleges Quinnelly took his statements about Saraland's violation of AHSAA rules and dispersed them to multiple schools on Saraland’s football schedule, “in an attempt to defame and inflict harm on the Board, Saraland High School, Milner and its employees.”
According to the lawsuit, in an attempt to spread his defamatory statements farther, Quinnelly sent his claims to various media outlets in the Mobile and Baldwin County areas, while also claiming the Saraland BOE and the AHSAA of conspiring to commit “a blatant cover up” of the school breaking rules.
While the complaint was also seeking a temporary restraining order against Quinnelly, Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Jay York denied the request and a hearing for the case is set for Tuesday.
Neither Quinnelly nor attorneys for Saraland returned requests for comment by time of publication.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.