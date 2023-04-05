A commercial retail center on 35 acres of land made famous in a 1977 Steven Spielberg film received unanimous preliminary plat approval from the Fairhope Planning Commission Monday night.
“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” was filmed in and around Mobile and Baldwin counties in the late 1970s. The home from which the film’s aliens abducted Barry Guiler from his mother, Jillian, is located not in Indiana, but near the intersection of State Routes 181 and 104 in Fairhope.
Now, four decades later, the white farmhouse shaded by oak trees could soon witness Connecticut-based Encounter Development LLC build new roads, a walking trail and other infrastructure on the property for a 13-lot subdivision set to house a Wawa gas station and possibly other retail stores.
Zoning Director Hunter Simmons said after the meeting the house and development have been the object of widespread misinformation. Many believed the famous house sat closer to the intersection rather than where it actually sits in the northwest corner of the property. Many also feared the developer would destroy the artifact of blockbuster film history during construction.
Simmons said he knows of no plans to preserve or condemn the house. Pointing to the property plans, he said the developer has erected a fence around the structure, and added each lot in the development will have to go to the City Council for approval.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.