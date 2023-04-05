Close Encounters House

Steven Spielberg featured this Fairhope house in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” Now, the house is part of a 13-lot development plan.

A commercial retail center on 35 acres of land made famous in a 1977 Steven Spielberg film received unanimous preliminary plat approval from the Fairhope Planning Commission Monday night.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind” was filmed in and around Mobile and Baldwin counties in the late 1970s. The home from which the film’s aliens abducted Barry Guiler from his mother, Jillian, is located not in Indiana, but near the intersection of State Routes 181 and 104 in Fairhope.

These plans show the commercial retail center subdivision plans for the area around the "Close Encounters" house. The residence is in the top left corner.

