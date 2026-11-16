FOLEY Seven teens jailed after attempted kidnapping By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Nov 16, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Foley Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple teenagers ranging from 13 to 19 were arrested in Foley early Sunday after they allegedly attempted to abduct someone at gunpoint from a parking lot.The Foley Police Department responded to a suspicious incident around 3:50 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 8000 block of Highway 59, according to a media notice issued Monday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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