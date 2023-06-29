Prichard Water Board
By Lagniappe staff

Synovus Bank, the trustee of a multi-million-dollar bond issued in 2019 to Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board [PWWSB] is asking a Mobile County judge to place the system in receivership over unpaid debts once it officially defaults on July 3.

A lawsuit filed in Mobile County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon accuses the troubled water board of breach of contract after failing to pay back portions of the $55.78-million bond for several months.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

