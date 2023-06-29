Synovus Bank, the trustee of a multi-million-dollar bond issued in 2019 to Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board [PWWSB] is asking a Mobile County judge to place the system in receivership over unpaid debts once it officially defaults on July 3.
A lawsuit filed in Mobile County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon accuses the troubled water board of breach of contract after failing to pay back portions of the $55.78-million bond for several months.
Specifically, the suit accuses PWWSB of failure to pay the debt service in full in March and April of this year and states the board was not audited at the times it was supposed to be. A default, the suit stated, means the court “must” issue a receiver to handle the debts.
“PWWSB’s defaults under the Indenture are not the only reason a receiver must be put in place,” the suit reads. “PWWSB also is suffering from gross mismanagement, a lack of fiscal integrity, and endangering public safety by failing to maintain vital system infrastructure.”
Deficient bookkeeping was given as a reason the board’s accounting firm could not complete the needed audits, the suit reads. That same accounting firm, according to the suit, cited the board’s ongoing financial problems, including that it has been operating at a loss since 2020 as reasons to doubt its ability to continue being a “going concern.”
The suit also cited multiple Alabama Department of Environmental Management violations, criminal investigations and legal battles with the city of Prichard as other examples of the board’s mismanagement.
“In the face of myriad operational and financial difficulties, PWWSB’s board of directors is unable to develop a path forward,” the suit reads. “Indeed, PWWSB’s public board meetings are unproductive affairs that showcase general dysfunction. The board has on multiple occasions failed to address all items on the agenda before abruptly adjourning its meetings amidst accusations, shouting, and procedural disputes. Moreover, PWWSB’s website does not provide public information about board meeting schedules, agendas, or minutes of past meetings.”
In addition to financial mismanagement, the suit accuses the board of failing on multiple fronts to address ongoing capital issues, even including the projects it took the bond out to pay for.
For instance, the suit cites an engineering report that showed leaks in the system and aging infrastructure account for a loss of 66 percent of the water that comes into the system. In February of 2023 that accounted for a loss of $3.2 million, according to the suit.
Although the board had earmarked $30 million of the bond to go toward 2019 capital projects, only $7 million of that has been spent, according to the suit. The money spent, according to the suit, has not led to any completed projects.
“It is time for a receiver to be put in place and take over responsibility for the system,” the suit reads.
Roughly $54 million of the original bond amount remains unpaid, according to the suit.
Board members have previously discussed the rising amount of the money owed as part of the bond as a reason why the board is in default. The suit lays out those increases in great detail. Prior to November 2022, the monthly debt payment was $142,991. As of November 1, 2022, the monthly debt service payment required jumped to $258,193.
“Since November 1, 2022, PWWSB has made eight payments in the amount of $142,991.00 – the same payment amount that was due prior to November 1, 2022, but insufficient to cover the full $258,193.00 monthly payment due November 30, 2022, through October 31, 2023 – into the Debt Service Fund,” the suit reads. “As a result, PWWSB defaulted on its monthly payments due November 2022, December 2022, January 2023, February 2023, March 2023, and April 2023.
In addition to this, the board has not made its debt payments at all for March 31, or April 30 of this year. An event of default is set to occur July 3, according to the suit.
