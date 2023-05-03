A South Alabama man involved in a possible racially-motivated murder re-appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to additional charges.
In a quick in-and-out arraignment hearing on May 2, Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 28, of Tillman’s Corner in Mobile County, Alabama, maintained his innocence against new charges connected to the homicide of 25-year-old Etienne Murray. According to court records, Barnhill is accused of striking Murray with a “shovel and/or board and/or pipe,” causing his death.
Barnhill was indicted by the grand jury earlier this year, which ratified an initial charge of intentional murder and added an “alternative charge” for extreme indifference murder. He spent about eight months in jail before he was able to post bail in February.
Under Alabama law, “extreme indifference murder” means a person acted with disregard for human life and should be held responsible for the results of those actions. A standard murder charge requires prosecutors to prove intent.
Prosecutors explained the alternative charge is to ensure there is a murder charge before a jury and that there isn’t a downgrade to manslaughter.
Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood has previously stated he is exploring the possibility of hate crime charges with federal authorities. Alabama does not have its own hate crime statute. However, there is a five-year minimum sentencing enhancement if prejudice can be proven.
Barnhill’s case is now pending before Mobile County Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright, who appointed attorney Bucky Thomas to serve as his defense counsel. Barnhill’s next hearing will be in July.
On March 29, 2022, Murray was found severely injured at a residence on Windy Hill Circle East near Tillman’s Corner after police were dispatched to a reported burglary. Murray was hospitalized for three days before succumbing to his injuries.
Barnhill was at the scene when police arrived and claimed he caught Murray attempting to break into a shed when he hit him with the shovel. The incident was initially listed as “suspicious circumstances.”
When Murray died, the Mobile Police Department launched a follow-up investigation and determined Barnhill had “intentionally misled” them, claiming he did not know Murray before the incident. Authorities said they found other inconsistencies in Barnhill’s account, and a warrant was issued for Barnhill’s arrest.
Murray’s mother, Lynda Gayle, has been outspoken in the media and on social media. She claims after his son died Barnhill told others that he had “always wanted to kill an n-word,” and that he “finally killed himself an n-word.”
According to Gayle, Morgan invited Murray to his house for a BBQ, and when her son turned his back, she claims Morgan attacked him, hitting him in the back of the head with the shovel, a metal pipe and 2-by-4 wooden boards. She also says her son’s hands and feet were zip-tied together.
Gayle was present in court Tuesday, where she was visibly grieving. She changed seats prior to the beginning of the hearing to sit directly behind Barnhill in the audience and moved to the front row when his case was called.
