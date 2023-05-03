Barnhill Murray

Morgan Barnhill, left, is accused of the murder of Etienne Murray, who died in April 2022 after suffering severe injuries.

A South Alabama man involved in a possible racially-motivated murder re-appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to additional charges.

In a quick in-and-out arraignment hearing on May 2, Morgan Daniel Barnhill, 28, of Tillman’s Corner in Mobile County, Alabama, maintained his innocence against new charges connected to the homicide of 25-year-old Etienne Murray. According to court records, Barnhill is accused of striking Murray with a “shovel and/or board and/or pipe,” causing his death.

