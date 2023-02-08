People living in the Barnwell community south of Fairhope voted to come under Baldwin County zoning during a special election on Tuesday.
According to unofficial returns from the probate judge’s office, 433 residents supported creating Planning District 39, while 303 residents voted against it.
The district includes much of the area east of Highway 98 and west of the Fish River. A petition signed by area residents calling for a zoning election was approved by the county commission in November.
Zoning gives communities regulations for land use and property development, according to the county’s planning and zoning website.
“If you have an existing dwelling or business with no plans to expand the structure or change the use, you may not even realize you are zoned,” the website reads. “But, if you are building a new structure such as a house, barn, pool, or if you are adding to an existing structure, you would simply need to obtain a site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Department before you apply for a building permit.”
Now that Barnwell voted to come under county property rules, five community residents will be appointed to sit on an advisory committee to help county planning officials recommend zoning designations based on current land uses and lot sizes.
Of particular relevance in Baldwin County, zoning gives residents a voice in questions of subdivision development.
“Zoning gives the community the right to have a voice in how their community develops,” the website reads. “When a subdivision proposal is heard in an unzoned community, a public hearing is held, but the Planning Commission cannot consider citizen concerns about compatibility or impact to community character.”
