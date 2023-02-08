12079293_908767379204175_8735978712072131693_n

 By Gabriel Tynes

People living in the Barnwell community south of Fairhope voted to come under Baldwin County zoning during a special election on Tuesday.

According to unofficial returns from the probate judge’s office, 433 residents supported creating Planning District 39, while 303 residents voted against it.

