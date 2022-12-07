When the Barton Academy for Worldwide Studies reopened its doors as a public school for the first time in almost 50 years for the 2021-22 school year, it would have been reasonable to taper expectations when it came to state scores.
But in its first full year of operation, the school has received high praise from the Alabama Department of Education.
The school received a grade of 94 on the department’s annual report card with students testing with high marks for proficiency in the three core subjects of math, science and English language arts.
Principal Amanda Jones said the scores reflect what the school has been attempting to do over the last calendar year.
“Achieving a 94 on the state report card during our first full year is an accomplishment that brings me pride in my staff and students, but it is also an affirmation that the culture and programs we are establishing at Barton are working,” Jones said.
On its own, the school had plenty of challenges as it faced reopening. Faculty and staff weren’t able to gain access to the school building until the final day of July with the grand reopening the following week. Add in the fact the world was still in the midst of a pandemic, and it would have been easy to write off the school’s first year as a trial run.
However, students and teachers stayed the course and the work paid off.
“We reopened in 2021 following a global pandemic, and every student, teacher and staff member was starting a new journey together in a new school,” Jones said. “To achieve such success within our first year of reopening, given the number of challenges we were all facing, is a huge testament to the dedication of our amazing teachers and staff and the hard work and commitment of our students.”
According to Jones, the school focuses more on “project-based learning” and “innovative instructional practices” as opposed to testing and accountability measures. The hope is this strategy will give students an opportunity to be “creative problem solvers.”
“One outcome of providing high-quality instruction in a supportive and caring atmosphere is performing well on state tests, but that’s not the most important outcome,” Jones said. “As a school leader, it is encouraging to see that we can operate ‘outside the box,’ yet still find success on the ‘standardized’ measures that are noticed by the public.”
Jones said the waitlist for the incoming 2023 class of sixth-graders is already full and the Barton journey is “just beginning” as the school continues to look to make a name for itself.
Nine schools in the Mobile County Public School System brought home an “A” grade on the state report card, including Barton. Phillips Preparatory School received a 93 from the state to pair with Barton as two of the highest-scoring middle schools in the area.
Eichold-Mertz, Old Shell Road School, Council Traditional, Dauphin Island Elementary, Dawes Intermediate, Hutchens Elementary and Denton Magnet rounded out the list with grades of 90 and above.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.