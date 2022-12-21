It’s been a banner year for the Barton Academy for Worldwide Studies.
After gaining statewide recognition for its test scores in its first year since reopening, the academy is now garnering national recognition this holiday season for something completely different.
Barton Academy was chosen as the lone school from Alabama to be represented by an Alabama-themed Christmas tree as part of the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C.
In the 100th year of the ceremony, the theme of the ornament project organized by the National Parks Service was “what makes your state beautiful.” Students at schools selected to participate in the event were tasked with creating ornaments highlighting their respective state’s uniqueness and interests.
Students from Barton Academy created ornaments ranging from Alabama’s beaches to the State Flower to the Iron Bowl. Those ornaments now adorn one of 58 trees — one for each state and U.S. territory — situated just outside the White House.
Art teacher Christy LeGros oversaw the assignment given to her students from grades six through nine. She said while there are some assignments students complete just because they have to, she saw real effort from her pupils once they found out they could be recognized on the national stage.
“They were very excited about the opportunity and it was honestly some of the best work they have done,” LeGros said. “Sometimes, students work just so they can get finished with it. But for this, they really worked hard on it and it shows.”
Once the students completed their work, LeGros then had to sort through and judge 113 ornaments and then whittle that number down to 18, as the competition only allowed for 12 to 18 submissions per school. LeGros said she enlisted friends to come by one weekend and help judge the best of the best.
Once the top ornaments were picked, they were sent off. LeGros and school officials patiently waited for a verdict. They finally got word back in September they were chosen and their ornaments were off to the nation’s capital for all to see.
Both LeGros and Principal Amanda Jones, P.h.D, attended the ceremony, which featured appearances by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, P.h.D, as well as performances by multiple artists, including: Shania Twain, Andy Grammer and Gloria Estefan. They were also able to see Alabama’s Christmas tree.
Jones hopes the Barton selection will help provide some recognition and awareness of the school that opened just last year.
“There is a lot of history here at Barton, but we just reopened and there are a lot of people that are still not aware Barton has reopened as a school,” Jones said. “So I think being able to have our students represent the state of Alabama, it showcases that Barton is open and helps establish ourselves and puts us on the map.”
Sixth-graders Hadley Gaston and Norah Lewis are two of the Barton students who had their designs selected to go to Washington. Gaston’s ornament depicted one of Alabama’s beaches and Lewis’ displayed Alabama’s State Flower, the Camellia.
Lewis said the decision to have her artwork selected gave her confidence in her work moving forward and could perhaps help push her to dive into the arts more.
“This makes me feel more confident in my artwork and I really think having my art recognized like this will kind of help me pursue it more,” Lewis said.
Gaston echoed Lewis.
“I didn’t think I had that good of a chance since we were going up against some of the older kids and their artwork was really good so I didn’t think I’d get picked,” Gaston said. “But it’s really cool to see all my family sharing my work all over Facebook and saying how proud they are of me.”
The selection is one of the many things shining a spotlight on the school’s project-based learning approach these days. Having students showcase their creativity on such a large platform represents the work being done in the school’s first year, Jones said.
“This shows how much we have accomplished as a school because we really had to start from scratch last year,” Jones said. “Now, within a year and a half, our students are already representing us on a national level.”
