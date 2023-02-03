The Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile are soon to have a new superintendent at the helm.
Chad Barwick has been selected for the position and will succeed Gwen Byrd, who announced her retirement effective at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release.
“Mr. Barwick is well-known and respected in the Archdiocese of Mobile,” the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, said. “He was raised in Montgomery and as a graduate of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School and a former principal of Montgomery Catholic Middle and High School, he is very familiar with our Archdiocese.”
Barwick previously served as the Head of School at Archbishop Hannan High School where he had been since 2020. He also served as president of St. Pius X in Atlanta from July 2016 before taking over at Hannan High School. Barwick received his bachelor’s degree in journalism and English from Auburn University before earning two master’s degrees in education and educational administration from the University of Notre Dame.
“I am humbled and grateful to his excellency for this chance to serve my home archdiocese and the wonderful Catholic educational ministry here,” Barwick said. “It is a blessing to return and reconnect with great leaders and friends, and a supportive clergy. Though there are challenges on the horizon, there are great opportunities ahead for our schools and ministries in Catholic education.”
Barwick, who will begin his tenure as superintendent in July, will oversee 18 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile, including three high schools.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
