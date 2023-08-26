The Battle of Prichard between Blount High School and Vigor High School was temporarily halted due to what was initially labeled as a “disturbance” by officials.
Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks, who was in attendance at the game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, said fans behind the Blount bench started screaming and running just before the second half was set to begin. A second disruption sent fans in another section of the crowd running shortly after both teams moved to the end zone to await further instructions.
A video taken by Hicks shows Blount players laying on the ground and the crowd in the stands scrambling.
Hicks said no shots were heard, with a Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputy saying they were unaware of any shots ringing out.
Blount High School Principal Jerome Woods reaffirmed deputies’ assessment that no shots were fired and coaches on both sides handled the situation well.
He said he believed the disturbance could have been a fight between teenagers in the stand that sent spectators fleeing.
“No gunshots as far as we know,” Woods said. “A simple fight between some kids that scared some people and when they started running, everyone else followed suit.”
MCPSS Athletic Director Brad Lowell confirmed there were no shots fired and said following a quick investigation, play was able to resume shortly after.
“Everything is fine,” Lowell said. “Police investigated and it was just a group of kids that started running and that was it. We’re getting back and ready to go. We had to make sure everything was safe before we get the game back started and we got everything good with the officers and we’re ready to move forward.”
Following an approximate 20-25 minute delay, the teams went through a short warm-up session and resumed the game. The second half was played without any further incidents.
Vigor claimed a 26-6 victory in the annual "Battle of Prichard" rivalry which was originally scheduled to be played at Vigor's new on-campus stadium but was moved to Ladd-Peebles by MCPSS officials who suggested it would be the better venue based on the expected crowd for the game.
Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, a member of the MCPSS board representing District 3 who attended the game, said the response to the incident was prompt and on point.
"We talked to (members of) the police department who said a fight broke out in the bathroom on Blount's side (of the stadium)," Crenshaw said. "The police came in, squashed it, and the kids ran out the bathroom and ran out here (into the stands). The fight was in the bathroom and they did control it."
Crenshaw said it was unfortunate an incident of that nature occurred at the game, which is one of the best-attended high school football games in the city each year.
"I'd say we had 12,00 or 13,000 people here and everybody was enjoying the game," he said. "Then an incident like this happens. Then it starts, one starts running after another. It was just a false alarm. I'm glad everybody stayed safe and we just look forward to the next game.
"We are very proud of the local police department, the sheriff's department and local security. They did a great job of securing the perimeter and also here in the stadium. The Mobile County Public School System had a lot of their resource officers here also. Everybody reacted — they drilled for this, they actually drilled for this happening — and everything fell in place."
This story was updated at 11:18 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 with additional comments.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.