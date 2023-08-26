Blount/Vigor Disturbance
BY TOMMY HICKS

The Battle of Prichard between Blount High School and Vigor High School was temporarily halted due to what was initially labeled as a “disturbance” by officials.

Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks, who was in attendance at the game at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, said fans behind the Blount bench started screaming and running just before the second half was set to begin. A second disruption sent fans in another section of the crowd running shortly after both teams moved to the end zone to await further instructions.

