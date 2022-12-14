Two Bay Minette Middle School students are facing charges in connection to a false active-shooter threat on their campus Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Bay Minette Police Department, officers put the school on lockdown and searched the school for an alleged intruder after receiving a 911 call around 8 a.m. The middle school returned to normal operations when officers did not find the active shooter the caller reported.
“With the assistance of Baldwin E-911 investigators and GIS mapping technology, investigators were able to identify the phone number making the call and determined it originated from inside the school campus,” the release reads.
The suspected student confessed to making the false call and named another student, who also confessed to being involved in the threat. Both students were arrested, and face charges of making a terroristic threat and rendering a false alarm.
“This type of criminal activity and disruption in our schools will not be tolerated,” the release reads. “I encourage parents to speak with [their] children regarding the seriousness of these types of threats and the burden they place on everyone affected.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
