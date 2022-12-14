Bay Minette Police

Two Bay Minette Middle School students are facing charges in connection to a false active-shooter threat on their campus Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Bay Minette Police Department, officers put the school on lockdown and searched the school for an alleged intruder after receiving a 911 call around 8 a.m. The middle school returned to normal operations when officers did not find the active shooter the caller reported.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

