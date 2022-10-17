When does the City of Bay Minette release the names of those under investigation? It appears to depend upon whether the person in question is a police officer or not.
On Monday, Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert issued a press release concerning a traffic accident on Oct. 15, which caused the death of 83-year-old resident William Thomas Wright.
Wright was hit by a vehicle near the entrance of Circle K Gas Station while attempting to cross D’Olive Street Saturday night around 8 p.m., according to Tolbert. The victim was airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile where he later died from his injuries.
Tolbert stated in his press release an initial investigation did not indicate any negligence on the part of the driver and that the driver remained on the scene and had been fully cooperative with law enforcement. He stated an investigation is still ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury when the investigation is completed, which is standard procedure even when no crime is suspected.
Despite this, Tolbert named the driver of the vehicle, identifying him as a 71-year-old Bay Minette resident.
But the naming of the motorist in the recent incident appears to directly contradict Bay Minette’s decision to continue to shield the name of an officer who shot and killed 32-year-old Otis “OJ” French Jr. on Aug. 20 during a routine traffic stop, which escalated into a fight over the officer’s stun gun.
What led to the initial altercation has not been disclosed. However, a press release by the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) stated French had been asked to get out of his vehicle so the officer could show him an equipment violation and issue a citation. French reportedly would “not comply with instructions” and “became combative.” French reportedly pushed the officer to the ground and attempted to run away when the officer used the stun gun on him.
During a press conference after the incident, Baldwin County MCU Lt. Andre Reid declined to name the officer to “respect everyone's privacy.” An investigation is still ongoing and will be turned over to a grand jury when complete.
Every Bay Minette city official contacted by Lagniappe has declined to identify the officer, even off the record. Mayor Bob Wills declined to even confirm the employment status of the officer involved.
Joshua Brown, with the recently-formed Bay Minette Justice League, said the officer in question has already been cleared by an internal investigation by Bay Minette PD and has returned to the line of duty. The League has raised public questions about one specific officer. However, Lagniappe will not report the name of the officer, as it has not been independently verified.
Chief declines to clarify
Asked about the apparent contradiction during a phone interview, Tolbert told Lagniappe, “I’m not not going to get to saying or answering that with you either. Anything else?”
Tolbert was asked if he would disclose the city’s policy when naming individuals under investigation.
“No sir, I’m not,” Tolbert said. “I think we done answered that several times (referring to the officer-involved shooting). That’s a pending investigation.”
Lagniappe pointed out Tolbert’s Oct. 17 press release states the traffic fatality is also an ongoing investigation and asked how the two cases differed.
“I’m not going to answer that,” Tolbert said. “This is a totally different circumstance. You can’t compare the two.”
Asked why they were incomparable, Tolbert said, “They’re two different incidents.”
Tolbert was again asked to explain his department’s policy.
“Again, I’m not going to answer that question,” he said. “Because of the pending litigation, I’m going to forward you to our attorney and they’ll be in touch with you at some point.
Tolbert was asked what pending litigation he was referring to.
“I don’t know if there is pending litigation,” he said and continued to refuse to answer questions about his department's protocols before hanging up.
There appears to be no set precedent for when or how to name officers when they use lethal force. While Baldwin County MCU’s policy is to keep officer identities confidential, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s (MSCO) standard operating procedure requires the agency to name deputies involved in deadly incidents between 24 and 48 hours, regardless of if it was justified or not.
In March 2022, MSCO released five deputies' names to the media two days after a federal fugitive charged officers with a kitchen knife while serving a warrant.
During an interview last month, Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police (AACOP) President Paul Irwin, who is also chief of police in Leeds, told Lagniappe he does not name anyone involved in critical incidents who has not been formally charged or if there is no probable cause against them — both for his own officers and private citizens.
Following a September shooting at Pelican Point in Fairhope, Baldwin County MCU Cpt. Clint Cadenhead did not release a private citizen's name who investigators believed acted in self-defense. The individual had been shot in the head at the boat launch by 50-year-old Gregory Johnson on Sept. 9 after an argument. The citizen was able to recover his own firearm and shot Johnson multiple times, killing him.
Bay Minette City Attorney Scott Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for Bay Minette’s policy on the issue.
