(Photo | Lagniappe) Two different organizations — one representing conservation and the other business development — are seeking BP oil spill funds to purchase the USA Foundation’s bayfront property near Brookley Aeroplex.

An amphitheater and three separate beaches are part of the very early plans for the city’s new bayside park at Brookley.

Landscape architecture firm Scape presented a final draft of its master plan for the 98-acre site on the shores of Mobile Bay Thursday evening. Brad Howe, design director at the firm, said a team from Scape, Volkert, Thompson Engineering and Moffatt & Nichol has worked for the last six months on a visioning project to get to this point.

