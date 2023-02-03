(Photo | Lagniappe) Two different organizations — one representing conservation and the other business development — are seeking BP oil spill funds to purchase the USA Foundation’s bayfront property near Brookley Aeroplex.
An amphitheater and three separate beaches are part of the very early plans for the city’s new bayside park at Brookley.
Landscape architecture firm Scape presented a final draft of its master plan for the 98-acre site on the shores of Mobile Bay Thursday evening. Brad Howe, design director at the firm, said a team from Scape, Volkert, Thompson Engineering and Moffatt & Nichol has worked for the last six months on a visioning project to get to this point.
“It’s not a detailed design,” Howe said. “We have a long way to go to get to a detailed design. Construction is a long way off.”
The final draft is the culmination of three stakeholder meetings within the last six months, he said. The master plan had certain goals, Howe said. They wanted to bring people to the water’s edge, create a gathering place for all, celebrate the area’s natural beauty and design something that will last and endure.
The design includes an area of the park with an amphitheater, Howe said. The stage will be near the water, there will be 300 seats and a large grass-covered area for additional seating, he said.
The design also includes three beaches, Howe said. One will be considered a “tranquil” beach to the north of the site, near the amphitheater. There will be a beach in the middle of the shoreline and one on the southside of the park for more active visitors. The latter beach will have space for activities, like beach volleyball.
“There’s so much area on the bay,” Howe said. “We needed the project to get people to the water’s edge and experience the bay in a new way for the city of Mobile.”
The plan also calls for areas for bike and pedestrian pathways, as well as kayak launches, Howe said.
In addition to the beaches, the plan calls for the park to be filled with open fields, trees and areas that enhance the natural beauty of the area, he said. The plan also calls for noise reducing buffers to help lower the intrusion of nearby industry, Howe said.
City spokesman Jason Johnson called the master plan a “guiding vision” taken from ideas brought to the team from various stakeholders. The team will now take comments on the final draft and tweak it. A formal release of the plan is slated for the middle of this month, Johnson said.
“After that we’re in a holding pattern to see how we're going to fund it,” he said.
On the funding issue, Johnson said $25 million would be a “rough number” when it comes to how much the project could cost the city.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
