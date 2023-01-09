Officials are moving the pieces into place to launch the final half of the Bayfront Park restoration project. Once open, it will feature one of the first public access beaches on the west side of Mobile Bay.
The Mobile County Commission voted Monday to accept an additional $3.9 million to fund the coastal water access project, which has been underway since the park closed 10 months ago. The newly obtained money will fund the construction of restroom facilities, a playground, a new boardwalk and improvements to walking trails damaged in recent hurricanes.
Improvements at Bayfront Park, located in Coden off of Dauphin Island Park, are being paid for by Natural Resource Damage Assessment (NRDA) grants assigned by the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Alabama Trustee Implementation Group.
Mobile County Environmental Services Director Tina Sanchez told reporters following Monday’s meeting that phase 1 of the Bayfront Park project to build a new pocket beach has recently been completed. She said the shoreline now has 900 feet of fresh white sand and is enclosed with riprap. The county spent $4.6 million to complete the work.
The project echoes the city of Mobile’s plans for Brookley by the Bay, including beach access. However, with a completion date projected in 2024, Bayfront Park will likely be open to the public first.
“I see multiple jurisdictions working towards the same purpose in Mobile County,” Sanchez said. “That is: increasing the public's access and enjoyment of the waters surrounding our area.”
Sanchez said bids for phase 2 of the restoration project will open in the next couple of weeks and will take about three months to complete. She hopes work will begin immediately afterward.
“We're gonna rush it along and see how quickly we can get the work done,” Sanchez said. “It's a very popular park for the citizens that live in South Mobile County and the visitors that come here.”
The project has had its challenges, too. Officials initially anticipated the Bayfront Park improvements to take about a year. However, that timeline has been delayed due to outside factors. Increased costs are also a problem. The beach segment of the work also was bid out about $1.5 million over budget
Matthew Jones, engineering manager for Mobile County, said supply chain issues have plagued the construction industry, and it’s unclear how that will affect phase 2 restoration.
“The park will open as soon as construction is done,” Jones said.
Mobile County District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said he’s excited to see the Bayfront Park project continuing to develop. He said the county facility’s new pocket beach is comparable to the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear.
“That’s going to be an awesome park,” Dueitt said Monday. “Parks and rec is my thing. I’m very excited. A huge thanks and shout out to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship for all of their work helping us secure this latest grant.”
Dueitt said supply chain shortages are a tough reality to face in the midst of this kind of work.
“It’s, unfortunately, one of those things. Things are higher and projects are being delayed because of it,” Dueitt said.
