Bayfront Park beach

Bayfront Park pocket beach

 Courtesy of the Mobile County Commission

Officials are moving the pieces into place to launch the final half of the Bayfront Park restoration project. Once open, it will feature one of the first public access beaches on the west side of Mobile Bay.

The Mobile County Commission voted Monday to accept an additional $3.9 million to fund the coastal water access project, which has been underway since the park closed 10 months ago. The newly obtained money will fund the construction of restroom facilities, a playground, a new boardwalk and improvements to walking trails damaged in recent hurricanes.

Bayfront Park

1 of 6

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.