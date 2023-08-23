Bayou La Batre
An increase in foreign entities ramping up their shrimping operations in the Gulf of Mexico has led one local town to take historic measures to protect the local industry.

In an unprecedented move, the entire Bayou La Batre City Council joined its mayor Thursday, Aug. 17, in signing a disaster declaration, claiming its local shrimping industry is in danger of floundering thanks to an increase in shrimp dumping by other countries.

