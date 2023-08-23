An increase in foreign entities ramping up their shrimping operations in the Gulf of Mexico has led one local town to take historic measures to protect the local industry.
In an unprecedented move, the entire Bayou La Batre City Council joined its mayor Thursday, Aug. 17, in signing a disaster declaration, claiming its local shrimping industry is in danger of floundering thanks to an increase in shrimp dumping by other countries.
Normally, Mayor Henry Barnes’ signature is the only one needed to approve such moves, making it the first time he could recall the entire administrative body signing off on a resolution.
“I wanted to show some kind of unity on a topic like this,” Barnes told Lagniappe. “I hope all the other coastal cities band together and get with us on this.”
Foreign nations operating in the Gulf are capable of pouring tens, sometimes hundreds, of millions of pounds of shrimp into markets, increasing the supply while lowering the price per pound hauled in by other shrimpers, city leaders said. Simply put, local shrimpers aren’t able to compete with the amount of shrimp and other seafood hauled in.
According to the resolution signed last Thursday, 85 percent of Alabama’s Gulf shrimp is caught in Bayou La Batre. With over 300 commercial shrimping vessels operating in the area at risk of being forced to go out of business, local officials claim it’s primarily due to a lack of federal oversight of the practices.
“The recent influx of imported shrimp into the United States markets have affected the ability to market and sell wild-caught domestic shrimp, also known as shrimp dumping,” the resolution reads. “The magnitude of the potential damage and the rapidity with which the continuation of the decrease of the marketability of domestic shrimp is an imminent threat of disaster.”
Barnes said the practice is slowly killing off local shrimpers’ ability to turn a profit as some sizes of shrimp have seen prices sink from $8 per pound to $1 per pound. Factor in the increasing cost of fuel and it’s becoming more difficult for shrimpers to continue their way of life — something that’s, in turn, impacting the entire community.
“They’re [shrimpers] not going back out because fuel is almost $4 per gallon and they’re getting like a dollar for their shrimp and it’s just not feasible for them to go out,” Barnes said. “When they don’t work, that affects our tax base, which affects our city as a whole.”
Barnes said the issue has plagued his town for years, but has increased drastically over the last year and a half to two years. Now, he’s calling on legislators at the state and federal levels to step in.
Barnes said U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, will meet with local shrimpers and businesses this week to discuss the problem and what can be done to solve it. Barnes also said he is drafting a letter to send to Gov. Kay Ivey, seeking her support and assistance on the issue.
While Bayou La Batre faces the largest threat in Alabama, the issue is starting to be addressed along the entire Gulf Coast. Matagorda County, Texas, was the first to declare a similar emergency combating shrimp dumping last Monday, just three days before Bayou La Batre issued its own.
A June 2023 letter from multiple members of Congress to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai details the problem on a nationwide scale. According to the letter, the domestic shrimp industry is “facing peril” due to foreign competitors. While certain measures were taken by the International Trade Commission in 2005 to cut down on dumping from countries like China, India, Thailand and Vietnam, the letter claims more needs to be done to address an increase in activity from other nations like Ecuador, which accounts for at least 713 million pounds of imported shrimp to the U.S. annually.
“Globally, Ecuador accounts for the largest shrimp supply growth in the world, and is continuing to grow exponentially,” the letter reads. “American shrimpers on the Gulf Coast are feeling the immense consequences of having to compete with the inundation of foreign shrimp dumping.”
Barnes said the city isn’t looking for money or any kind of handout. Instead, Bayou La Batre simply wants to get back to what it does best: leading the state in seafood production.
“We would just like to see something like 20 to 25 percent of foreign seafood in the grocery store compared to over 50 percent like it is right now,” Barnes said. “Give the domestic people a chance to at least make a nickel.”
Unlike similar local cities such as Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Dauphin Island, Bayou La Batre doesn’t have a tourist industry to support its tax base, making its reliance on the seafood industry more critical.
“Bayou La Batre is known as ‘the Seafood Capital of Alabama,’” Barnes said. “But if it keeps going like it’s going, it’s going to be the ‘Ghost Town of Alabama.’”
Ultimately, Barnes said, he and the council don’t want to see over a century’s worth of local history and culture die out while just sitting idly by.
“We’re just trying to look out for our business people and our heritage,” Barnes said. “We’ve been in seafood for over 150 years and we don’t want to see that go away.”
