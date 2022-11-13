Members of the Charles Haynes Lodge 627 gather around after opening a time capsule they believed came from their fraternity's original 1905 meeting place. Though the capsule they opened was actually only 58 years old, the Mason chapter plans to continue the search.
Members of Charles Haynes Lodge 627 thought they found the farthest link to their fraternity’s past when they recently discovered a large, faded copper box in the cornerstone of their regular meeting place in Bayou La Batre.
Worshipful Master Barry Thompson told Lagniappe he and the other members of the Mason lodge understood the box was a time capsule from the lodge’s first meeting place in 1905. They figured their predecessors took the now 117-year-old container with them when they moved the lodge to its current building on N. Wintzell Avenue in the 1960s.
After cutting through the box’s lead seals with a small saw tool and prying the lid off with a hammer and screw driver at an opening event on Saturday, Nov. 12, the lodge’s members, families and friends learned the records, Bible and Mason Monitor book inside dated back to 1964 – the year the lodge was dedicated – and were significantly decayed by water from “too many hurricanes.”
Thompson said he hated they did not find the original capsule and regretted the contents inside were damaged to barely legible tatters.
“I know [the lodge] went through Katrina, because we had about four feet of water where we’re standing now. I don’t know how many other hurricanes this thing went through, but it’s pretty much soaked,” he said. “We figured it would be, but we were just hoping we could at least read some of the documents.”
Charles Rodriguez, the lodge’s junior warden and a past master, called the find a let-down. Nevertheless, he was optimistic the right capsule could still be found at the lodge’s first location – what he called the Rayfield Building – which still stands but is no longer owned by the lodge.
“If the cornerstone is there, we’ll see about getting the content out of there, if they [the current owners] will allow us,” he said.
Thompson agreed. When he returns from the Grand Lodge in Montgomery next week, he said the group will make a decision on what to do with the 1964 artifacts and whether to continue the hunt for the 1905 capsule.
Asked if he would consider looking in the original building, Thompson responded “we’re going to take that under advisement and see what’s going on with that,” noting the Masonic emblem is still on the building and guessing the capsule would be in its northwestern corner.
“If it's there, we’ll get the same guy down here who helped us with this one, get it out and see what we can do with that,” he said.
Still, Thompson said the 1964 capsule is a reminder not only of the lodge’s history, but of the town’s past, too.
“This particular lodge is a fishing village. 90 percent of the people in this lodge were fishermen, or were affiliated with fishing one way or another. So it complements our little town of Bayou La Batre.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(2) comments
those fellows look like odd fellows lol i bet coden knows more than theyre saying
so what was the final reality of the find? did they try looking at the head of the corner?
