Declining numbers made the Baldwin County Board of Education close its virtual elementary school, leaders said, but one parent said having no option fails to consider students’ needs and the progress they can make outside a traditional classroom.

“The reality is that there is not something implemented or put in place to protect these people and these families that do have special needs medically,” Crystal Cooley said. “There is no other option. You’re being forced to mainstream your kid and subject them to things that they are quite frankly not meant to be subjected to.”

