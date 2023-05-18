Declining numbers made the Baldwin County Board of Education close its virtual elementary school, leaders said, but one parent said having no option fails to consider students’ needs and the progress they can make outside a traditional classroom.
“The reality is that there is not something implemented or put in place to protect these people and these families that do have special needs medically,” Crystal Cooley said. “There is no other option. You’re being forced to mainstream your kid and subject them to things that they are quite frankly not meant to be subjected to.”
In February, the school system announced it would not reopen enrollment for its virtual elementary school after this academic year. Superintendent Eddie Tyler acknowledged the popularity of Baldwin County’s virtual secondary school, but said “the demand is not there” at the elementary level. The program currently has 130 students and would need around double that number to stay open.
“The state requires certain minimum efforts to maintain a cost center and we have not been able to maintain those numbers since COVID,” Tyler said in a statement. “However, we continue to see interest in our secondary program and we want to focus our energy and resources on expanding and growing that program to service the students in our communities.”
A spokesperson confirmed to Lagniappe this week the school board has not considered any alternative to the existing virtual program. But Cooley held up her 9-year-old son as an example of the program’s success in helping hundreds of students with unique needs achieve their potential, and questioned how the school system could bring it all to an end.
She said her son could not write and did not know how to count before he enrolled in Baldwin County’s virtual elementary school. He suffers from petit and grand mal seizures, works with a speech pathologist and has an individualized education program (IEP) to accommodate his medical needs.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered in-person learning and opened the virtual elementary school, Cooley’s son repeated kindergarten and “soared” because of the individualized instruction and lack of usual classroom distractions.
“Each child that is in the virtual school setting has that one-on-one concept, because in that home setting, or safe zone or whatever area the parent or caregiver has designed for that student, there’s not all that distraction,” she said. “His writing is just phenomenal and all of that is due to these teachers that are there and they’re able to see what’s going on with each student and directly address whatever those needs are to that student.”
Cooley’s son is now in the 2nd grade at the virtual school, Cooley said she hasn’t decided where he’ll go next. He could return to an in-person public school with a paraprofessional accompanying him at all times to watch for signs of seizures, or he could enroll in a different virtual program with a lesser degree of individualized instruction and interaction.
The best treatment her son has ever had from a public school has been when he learned its lessons at home, she said. No other virtual program can compare to the one Baldwin County had for its elementary students, she added.
“The answer to all of these issues is here and they’re wanting to get rid of it,” Cooley said.
