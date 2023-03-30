Baldwin County Public Schools
By Gabriel Tynes

Causing addiction in young people and stoking an expensive, far-reaching mental health crisis are charges Baldwin County Public Schools [BCPS] threw at Instagram, SnapChat, TikTok and others in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Other Alabama systems, including: Montgomery Public Schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools join BCPS in demanding social media companies ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Meta, SnapChat, TikTok and Youtube face responsibility for taking advantage of adolescents and children with “designs, algorithms and policies that promote addiction, compulsive use and other severe mental harm.”

