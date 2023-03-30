Causing addiction in young people and stoking an expensive, far-reaching mental health crisis are charges Baldwin County Public Schools [BCPS] threw at Instagram, SnapChat, TikTok and others in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Other Alabama systems, including: Montgomery Public Schools and Tuscaloosa City Schools join BCPS in demanding social media companies ByteDance, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Meta, SnapChat, TikTok and Youtube face responsibility for taking advantage of adolescents and children with “designs, algorithms and policies that promote addiction, compulsive use and other severe mental harm.”
The school systems also want the companies to fund “prevention education and addiction treatment” on top of paying actual, compensatory, punitive and statutory damages.
“Students are experiencing record rates of anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues because of defendants’ intentional conduct,” the 71-page complaint reads. “These students perform worse in school, are less likely to attend school, more likely to engage in substance use and to act out, all of which directly affects plaintiffs’ ability to fulfill their educational mission.”
While the school systems have hired more staff to address students’ mental health needs, they say they need money “to deal with the mental health crisis and address the record rates of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and the other tragic byproducts caused by defendants” in a long-term program.
“Defendants intentionally created an attractive nuisance to children, but simultaneously failed to provide adequate safeguards from the harmful effects they knew were occurring,” the complaint reads. “Plaintiffs have in turn been harmed as school districts serving many youths suffering from these mental health and physical injuries.”
Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, LLC in Montgomery are representing the school systems in the suit.
“Social media is having a significant impact on our schools from mental health of students to code of conduct and security issues on our campuses,” Sarah Young, general counsel for BCPS, said in a statement. “Just this past year we have been battling the new fad of TikTok challenges here in Baldwin County.”
She said BCPS will only pay the firm if the schools win the suit. Otherwise, their representation comes at no cost to BCPS.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
