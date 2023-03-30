Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a string of damage to property in Fort Morgan.
On Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of property damage to more than 15 residences in the Ponce de Leon Court area. The damage to the property included mailboxes and lawn decor. Four vehicles were also spray painted and the mirrors showed signs of damage as well.
While the suspects have yet to be identified, video surveillance — attached below — taken from a home in the area appears to show those believed to have committed the offenses.
Those with information are asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at (251)-937-0202.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
