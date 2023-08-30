Days before the busiest travel weekend of the year, the owners of the Beach Express Bridge in Orange Beach announced they will be raising rates for motorists passing through the area.
In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) announced they will be raising tolls across the board, effective immediately. The cash and debit/credit card rate will be increased to $5, with prepaid account holders seeing a slight increase from $2.02 to $2.22. Orange Beach residents will not have their rates increased at all.
The move comes less than one week after the Alabama Supreme Court lifted an injunction allowing construction of a free bridge spanning the Intracoastal Waterway supported by Alabama Department of Transportation Director [ALDOT] John Cooper, to continue.
Cooper and BCBC have been entangled in a legal battle for almost a year with the company claiming Cooper acted in “bad faith” in negotiations over the construction of the new bridge. In May, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Pool agreed with BCBC and issued an injunction, halting construction before the state’s highest court overruled the pause last Friday, Aug. 25.
BCBC claims the increased rates come as a direct result of Cooper’s actions, which include “litigation, uncertainty, bad faith negotiations and direct pressure put on the company.”
“BCBC had proposed to build a new span and provide a 4-lane bridge for the citizens of Baldwin County to use for free,” the release reads. “But ALDOT Director John Cooper refused to even consider that proposal. Now, as a result of the actions taken by Director Cooper, BCBC has been forced to increase the toll rates on the Beach Express Bridge.”
The company claims the rate increase is the first since 2010, with BCBC saying it has been able to curtail national economic hindrances and keep tolls at the same price. The company claims other economic issues, combined with Cooper’s actions left the company no choice but to increase the price point.
“BCBC has also faced a challenge no business in this state should ever have to face: an unelected bureaucrat has decided to do everything in his power to put BCBC out of business,” the release reads. “For years, ALDOT Director John Cooper has been on a personal mission to destroy our company… BCBC has been forced to spend a substantial amount of money to defend itself in court from Director Cooper’s conduct, and it now appears that Director Cooper will be allowed to carry out his plan to destroy BCBC’s business and try to bankrupt our company.”
The company says despite the “hostile business environment” they claim Cooper created for them, they are working to prevent any additional increases in the future.
