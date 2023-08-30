Toll Booth Foley Beach Express
BY LAGNIAPPE

Days before the busiest travel weekend of the year, the owners of the Beach Express Bridge in Orange Beach announced they will be raising rates for motorists passing through the area.

In a press release issued on Wednesday morning, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) announced they will be raising tolls across the board, effective immediately. The cash and debit/credit card rate will be increased to $5, with prepaid account holders seeing a slight increase from $2.02 to $2.22. Orange Beach residents will not have their rates increased at all.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

