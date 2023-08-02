A project almost six years in the making to restore beaches along Alabama’s coast has finally been given the green light by officials.
At its monthly meeting last week, the Gulf Shores City Council approved their portion of a $32.8 million bid from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company as the final step needed to begin work to replenish beaches damaged by hurricanes in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and at Gulf State Park. Orange Beach was expected to vote on and approve its piece of the deal at its City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, after deadline for this story.
Per the agreement, Gulf Shores will bear most of the cost of the project, paying just over $17 million. Orange Beach will pay $11.6 million and Gulf State Park will contribute $4 million. FEMA will reimburse 87.5 percent of the costs related to Hurricane Nate and 95 percent of the costs related to Hurricane Sally.
The project had been on hold since December due to FEMA withholding authorization for necessary permits.
Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman addressed council members and said his department has been working on the plan since Hurricane Nate swept through the area in October 2017.
“This is one that’s been a long time coming,” Acreman said. “Hurricane Nate and Hurricane Sally removed about 750,000 cubic yards of sand from both our recreational beaches and damaged many of our dune systems that we had built in the early 2000s that were healthy and provided a lot of protection.”
For Gulf Shores, the project will fill in the 750,000 cubic yards of beach, as well as adding 405,000 more cubic yards of sand to further enhance beaches. Orange Beach will receive almost 650,000 cubic yards of replaced sand along its beaches.
Acreman said while the restoration provides better recreational conditions, the impact felt by replenished beaches for those along the shores goes beyond feeling the sand under their toes.
“That’s why these engineered beaches are so important to our community,” Acreman said. “Not only do they provide recreational opportunities but they protect infrastructure, both private and public, that’s behind the dune system.”
Acreman said humans aren’t the only ones benefiting from the renourishment. He said sea turtles, shorebirds and other species lost their homes during the storms and the project will rectify those losses over time.
“These losses not only remove that habitat but also make these properties more vulnerable to tropical events,” Acreman said.
Asked by one resident in attendance if the beaches will remain open during the process, Acreman said crews will rope off the section they’re working on and ask beachgoers to walk around it. Work will move segment by segment as it goes down the beach.
Acreman said prepping of the beaches will begin soon with work officially starting in September with sea turtle monitoring and dredging will start in November.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.