A project almost six years in the making to restore beaches along Alabama’s coast has finally been given the green light by officials.

At its monthly meeting last week, the Gulf Shores City Council approved their portion of a $32.8 million bid from Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company as the final step needed to begin work to replenish beaches damaged by hurricanes in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and at Gulf State Park. Orange Beach was expected to vote on and approve its piece of the deal at its City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, after deadline for this story.

