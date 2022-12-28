Some of Alabama’s beaches are in need of a facelift, but they’ll have to wait longer than initially expected to have work performed.
What was intended to begin this fall, a joint project between Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Gulf State Parks to renourish and restore some of Alabama’s beaches was put on hold until late 2023.
The delay comes because the FEMA authorization required to start the project is still under review and has yet to be approved.
Gulf Shores City Engineer Mark Acreman told Lagniappe the expectation for FEMA to approve the project should come in the spring of 2023. However, even if approval is granted by then, the project would still be delayed to the fall in order not to disrupt the tourism industry and allow for the work to be performed more quickly.
“The last conversation we had with that group, which was 10 days ago, it would be approximately three to four months for them to finish their review process,” Acreman said. “With a couple hundred thousand people on our beaches at any given time over the summer, asking a quarter of a mile worth of tourists to get off the beach would be incredibly hard. So we didn’t feel like there was a feasible solution in the summertime.”
According to Acreman, the project will consist of an offshore barge that will be dredging up sand from three predetermined locations that have beach-quality sand. The barge will then pump the sand back onto the beach. Bulldozers and other heavy machinery will push the existing sand up toward the dunes to help replenish those that were damaged during Hurricanes Sally and Zeta.
Once the project gets going, Acreman estimates crews should be able to clear 1,500 linear feet of beach restoration per day, or a mile per week.
As for what residents or visitors to the beaches can expect whenever the project officially kicks off, Acreman said there will be some type of activity for about a day in front of any given location along the beach. He also cautions the sand being pumped in from the ocean will be a darker color once it reaches land, but said the discoloration is simply nature running its course.
“Last time we did this, it was around two years after the [BP] oil spill and everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, the sand is full of oil,’” Acreman said. “But that’s not what it is. It’s just darker sand when it comes out and that’s a normal thing. Once it oxidizes, it’ll be very soft and you’ll probably sink in it more than you normally would, but over time it’ll compact and it’ll be the same white sand across our coastlines.”
If the project begins in the fall of 2023, Acreman estimates it will be completed in time for the 2024 spring break crowds.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
