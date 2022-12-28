Prine

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine speaks with the media. 

 BY DALE LIESCH

Mobile Police suspect the two groups involved in a Tuesday night shooting at the Beltline Walmart knew each other, Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe on Wednesday morning.

“This was not an active shooter in that you had just a random person indiscriminately shooting and injuring or trying to kill people,” he said of the incident that left a man and a woman with nonfatal gunshot wounds in the store off of the East I-65 Service Road. “We believe the two groups of individuals are known to each other in the community. We have reasons to believe that.”

