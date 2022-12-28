Mobile Police suspect the two groups involved in a Tuesday night shooting at the Beltline Walmart knew each other, Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe on Wednesday morning.
“This was not an active shooter in that you had just a random person indiscriminately shooting and injuring or trying to kill people,” he said of the incident that left a man and a woman with nonfatal gunshot wounds in the store off of the East I-65 Service Road. “We believe the two groups of individuals are known to each other in the community. We have reasons to believe that.”
Officers responded to a report of shots fired near the self check-out section in Walmart’s eastern wing around 8:35 p.m. MPD believes the violence began after the two groups started arguing with each other, though what started the argument is still unknown.
While no arrests have been made and investigators are still waiting on the store to release security camera footage of the incident, Prine said he is confident the department will be able to apprehend the people responsible soon.
“We’ve got a lot of witnesses,” he said. “I’m very confident in our abilities and investigators as well as the public’s help calling in tips as to who the would-be shooters would be that in the coming days we’ll be able to make an arrest on it.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
