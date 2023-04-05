A traveling Holocaust exhibition highlighting America’s early response to Nazism will spend a month at Mobile’s Ben May Main Library this summer.
The library joins 49 other libraries nationwide that the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. selected to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” according to a statement from the library Wednesday afternoon.
Views on the Great Depression, isolationism, immigration, racism and antisemitism will be explored to the extent they influenced American politics, media and the public.
The goal of the display is to “challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded,” the statement reads.
Library Director Margie Calhoun called the exhibit “a can’t miss opportunity” for Mobile residents and visitors.
“Our history defines our present and future, and this is a can’t miss opportunity for Mobile to view the exhibit and engage in our lineup of programming,” she said in a statement. “We’re glad to partner with the Gulf Coast Holocaust Center to offer guided tours for groups and families.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.