Felicia Olds had no eye on teaching visual arts. The 2023 Nappie Award winner for Best Arts Educator said art classes weren’t offered in her high school.
“I was a theater girl,” Olds said of her time at Troy University, where she also danced. That was also when she was exposed to ceramics and visual art. The spark caught.
“I took every class Troy offered, every teacher, every course,” Olds said.
She then aimed to pursue art therapy in a Spring Hill College program. Her life took an unforeseen direction at a critical juncture.
“At my Dad’s wake, an art teacher from Bayside Academy saw me across the room,” Olds said. She crooked her finger for Olds to sit by her. “She told me, ‘I just realized you would be a good art teacher.’”
“Three weeks in [at Bayside] and I had no idea why I never considered [teaching],” Olds said. “I loved the classroom.”
From there, she began an itinerant position that rotated her among multiple elementary schools across Baldwin County. She reeled off 10 schools where she’s taught.
“Then St. Paul’s asked if I’d be interested in interviewing for this job 11 years ago. I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” Olds said. Looming large was the notorious rush-hour commute from Baldwin County. She cautiously tested the 45-minute stop-and-go for herself during spring break from Baldwin County to work. Once at St. Paul’s, her outlook shone.
“It wasn’t even third period, and I was already texting my husband to say, ‘This is exactly what I’ve been praying for, so I love it,’” Olds said.
Some days have tested that love. Olds said problems with the Bayway have prompted her to head north through Bay Minette and across the “Dolly Parton” Bridge.
“That took an hour,” Olds said. “But yeah, when I'm driving to school for 45 minutes my brain is on fire with my ‘To Do’ list.”
Olds teaches ninth through 12th grade, 10 classes within seven periods.
“I have advanced 2D design and 3D design, then I have ceramics, AP-level drawing, 2D and 3D designs,” Olds said.
Olds described a teaching style that melds art history into her studio classes. If they’re sculpting, they’re talking about Rodin or Koons. If painting, maybe Kahlo or Jacob Lawrence.
“Sometimes we talk about multiple artists because of a certain process, or a certain theme that we’re dealing with, an emotional theme,” Olds said.
She also attunes the curriculum to include local awareness.
“I might mention Georgia O’Keeffe, but then I’m also going to mention people like Bertice McPherson or Pinky Bass or my friend Ardith Goodwin, people that are alive and working in our communities,” Olds said.
She’s already had quite a summer before the Nappie win. Olds and her husband toured up and down Italy thanks to a summer sabbatical grant from the St. Paul’s parents’ council. It intends to enrich the wealth of experiences teachers bring to their classrooms.
“I’ve been teaching about Renaissance artists for 31 years. I thought it was about time I saw them,” Olds said. “First day back after Christmas vacation is when they walked into my room and said, ‘Guess what, class? Your teacher is going to Italy.’”
While there, she ventured into a small town in the Italian Alps where her grandmother was born.
“At the base of the Dolemite Mountains,” Olds said. “It was magical.”
Though Olds sees peers retiring, she can’t envision it for herself.
“I’ve got too much ADHD in me, and I just think I would get bored,” Olds said. “My brain is already getting excited about next year.”
