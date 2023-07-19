Best Mobilian Right Now - 8

Felicia Olds - Courtesy Felicia Olds

Felicia Olds had no eye on teaching visual arts. The 2023 Nappie Award winner for Best Arts Educator said art classes weren’t offered in her high school.

“I was a theater girl,” Olds said of her time at Troy University, where she also danced. That was also when she was exposed to ceramics and visual art. The spark caught.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.