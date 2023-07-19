The bio of the Nappie Award winner for Best Local Historian Tom McGehee might say he’s from Bronxville, New York, but it is quickly obvious he’s a Mobilian through and through. Beyond his impressive offhand knowledge of local lore, his voice hints at genteel sensibilities swaddled in seersucker.
“My father’s family is from here, so I spent a lot of summers here,” McGehee said. “First time I visited Mobile, I was on the last plane allowed to land here before Hurricane Camille arrived. As an 11-year-old, I just thought it was really cool.”
Point out a subject and McGehee has a tale about it. Which hurricanes flooded the Grand Hotel? He knows. What Mobile house did author William March reside in? He knows. He even claims to know the inspiration for March’s most notorious character, the murderous child in “The Bad Seed.”
“She was mean as a snake,” McGehee said before spinning a tale about the mysterious death of one of her husbands. By his account, law enforcement asked her why she waited a day to call after the deceased shot himself.
“She said, ‘Oh, I had things to think about.’ [The officer] asked, ‘Why is that mop bucket on his head?’ She said, ‘I got tired of looking at him,’” McGehee said.
He’s been telling these stories for around three decades now. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree, McGehee began work at Amsouth Bank. He worked his way up and landed in their credit department. But he was already compiling knowledge about local history.
“I guess I was just very lucky that my father’s generation, that a lot of them are still here,” McGehee said. “I got all these great stories about people and buildings that aren't here anymore, what happened to them and all the inside scoop.”
While in London, McGehee felt a kinship with Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The TV producer said his interest in the show was sparked by quizzing his grandparents on their era.
“Same way I did,” McGehee said.
At one point, McGehee broached former Mobile Press-Register owner William Hearin with an idea modeled on the New York Times’ then-and-now column showing changes to the architectural landscape. Hearin didn’t bite.
Months later, McGehee met the publisher of the Azalea City News and Review. He mentioned the then-and-now idea.
“Two days later, he called me at the bank and said they had a meeting and they wanted me to do it,” McGehee said.
He estimated that continued for “four or five” years before moving his column to the now-defunct Harbinger newspaper for about the same length of time. Meanwhile, Azalea City News and Review publishers had transformed their outlet into glossy Mobile Bay magazine. New leadership asked McGehee to lend his efforts.
“We were modeled on a feature in a Memphis magazine where people posed questions about oddities or other things they were interested in,” McGehee said. By his calculations, that’s been about 15 years ago. Long enough that his historic contributions regularly win their own readers’ polls.
For five years, McGehee’s expertise was featured in the regular “Lost Mobile” segment on WPMI’s “Gulf Coast Today.” He also serves as editor for the “Magnolia Messenger,” a newsletter from the Friends of Magnolia Cemetery published three times a year.
All the while, McGehee left the banking trade and started work for Bellingrath Gardens and Home, where he became director in 1994. He proclaimed he would retire from there about the time he stops writing his historic pieces: “Never.”
McGehee has a sizable list of accomplishments and honors. In addition to the Magnolia Cemetery group, he serves on the Friends of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion and the Friends of the History Museum of Mobile. He served 21 years as chairman of the Tree Commission for the city of Mobile and spent three terms as secretary of the Victorian Society in America, headquartered in Philadelphia.
In 1996, the city of Mobile’s Historic Development Commission awarded McGehee the Elizabeth Gould Award for his research into architect George B. Rogers as well as Mobile’s lost architectural heritage. In 2012, he was named Mobile’s Rotarian of the Year.
Since 1997, McGehee has lectured with the Road Scholar program (formerly Elderhostel) hosted by the University of South Alabama and conducted walking tours of Mobile’s historic districts and Magnolia Cemetery. And challenges remain in discerning fact.
“People hear a good story, and it gets like the old game ‘Telephone.’ It completely changes,” McGehee said. “You’ve got to do your research.
