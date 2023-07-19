Ramen is punk. Ramen is hip-hop. Ramen is tattoos. Are you following?
Welcome to Slurp Society, winner of the Nappie Award for Best New Restaurant. Here, owner and executive chef Wade Price wants diners to get the message that his signature dish is all of those things.
“Ramen is very much the food of rebels in Japan,” he said. “It’s one of the only foods over there that doesn’t have rules. Sushi, very strict rules. Tempura, very strict. Ramen, people are playing with it all the time, doing crazy things with it. So that’s the vibe we go for — fun and rowdy.”
Slurp Society, tucked away at 69 St. Michael St., opened in November 2022 to overwhelming hype. The restaurant sold over 1,000 pounds of noodles on its first day. Since then, the high-energy ramen shop has only improved its reputation, offering increasingly creative takes on noodles, bao buns and fried chicken.
Price, who grew up in Mobile, was exposed to many diverse cultures as a kid, and even spent time in China competing in martial arts competitions. He developed a particular interest in Asian cuisines, especially after reading David Chang’s seminal cookbook, “Momofuku.” Price worked in the kitchens of some iconic Mobile restaurants including Von’s Bistro (located where Slurp Society is now), and had his own restaurant in Fairhope, Cereal Killer, which featured ramen on the menu.
Then, last year, he opened his dream: a totally ramen-focused restaurant, something punk, something hip-hop, something like a tattoo parlor in Mobile’s dining scene.
“Everyone opens fine-dining, Southern-with-a-twist restaurants,” Price said. “They do what they do and people love it, but I don’t want to do that. I think there’s enough gumbo in the city. I want to expose people to cuisines they haven’t had before or do something in a way they haven’t seen it before. That excites me, and I think it excites other people too.”
Price leaves plenty of space for innovation in his kitchen; he’s not making traditional Japanese ramen back there. One popular ramen variety, the spicy red miso, includes roasted pork belly, red miso, pickled onion, kimchi, a soft egg, scallions and black garlic oil. Another is spiked with curry and chili oil. Yet another is full of crispy tofu and summer corn.
There are also “munchies” on the menu, like crispy fried chicken slathered in watermelon sweet-and-sour sauce. Plus, Chinese bao buns stuffed with fillings like Wagyu beef, American cheese and carrot-daikon slaw.
“We love and respect Japanese culture, but at the end of the day, I’m just a Southern boy who likes making ramen,” Price said. “Yeah, it’s different, but it’s still accessible. I hit people with flavors or ingredients they’re familiar with — pork belly, fried green tomatoes. Once they see those, people are willing to give it a shot, whatever we add to it.”
Price hopes to expand to a bigger location one day, maybe one closer to the action on Dauphin Street. But until then, he’ll keep the party going where he is, with the people who get it.
“We take our food seriously, but we don’t take ourselves very seriously,” Price said. “We’re here to have a good time.”
