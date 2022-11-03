Karlos Finley wants to take Africatown to a place it has not been before. Tapped as the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) on Nov. 1, the Mobile lawyer told Lagniappe he is elated to be in a position to “really have an impact on a historical community in our city that is long overdue.”
Africatown is unique, Finley said, because a group of people from West Africa founded it after being enslaved for five years and brought into the country in 1860, decades after Congress outlawed the importation of people for slavery.
The discovery of Clotilda, the ship that brought the Africans, in 2019 put the community in the world’s spotlight. Margaret Brown’s “Descendant” premiered on Netflix in October and showed Africatown’s efforts to preserve its history and repair itself from decades of damaging industry.
“When one sees ‘Descendant,’ one sees the compelling reason to invest in this community,” Finley said. “The world is about to come to Africatown and we’re going to ensure the people who struggled in the lean years are at the front of the line.”
In a press release announcing the appointment, Marc Jackson, the chairman of the nonprofit’s board of directors, said the organization aims to revitalize Africatown by building affordable single-family homes and updating vacant ones. ARC plans to acquire property on its own, and through the City of Mobile’s Neighborhood Renewal Program.
Though the Mobile County Commission allocated $3 million to help the organization start revitalizing Africatown, Jackson said it will be up to the new executive director to raise more money “to help make Africatown a sustainable community.”
Finley plans to apply for grants available around the country for organizations like ARC working to enhance affordable housing, he said. Returning infrastructure to Africatown in the form of sidewalks and locally-owned businesses is also part of his plan for total community redevelopment.
According to the press release, Africatown once had a population of 10,000 and was a thriving community full of locally-owned businesses. Now the population sits at less than 2,000, and many of the stores that once operated there are long gone.
“We want to go forward. We’re not looking to go back to anything,” Finley said, looking forward to an Africatown where residents live in “state-of-the-art, sustainable housing” and have a more direct stake. “We want this community to be in an ownership role.”
The Mobile native served in the U.S. Coast Guard for five years, worked at Africatown’s Scott Paper Company, while studying at Bishop State Community College and the University of Mobile and completed his education at Miles Law School in Fairfield.
Finley is president of the Friends of the African American Heritage Trail board of directors, an organization his sister Dora Franklin Finley founded “to educate, preserve and mark historic contributions of African-Americans in Mobile.”
ARC was founded by an act of the state legislature in 2021 and received enough funds from the city of Mobile to cover operational expenses for two years. Board meetings are public and held on the first Tuesday of every month at the community center at 4 p.m.
The community is also invited to a “meet and greet” with the new executive director and the board of directors at the Robert L. Hope Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
“This is not an exclusive operation,” Finely said. “This is an inclusive operation.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
