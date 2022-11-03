Karlos Finley headshot

Karlos Finley wants to take Africatown to a place it has not been before. Tapped as the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) on Nov. 1, the Mobile lawyer told Lagniappe he is elated to be in a position to “really have an impact on a historical community in our city that is long overdue.”

Africatown is unique, Finley said, because a group of people from West Africa founded it after being enslaved for five years and brought into the country in 1860, decades after Congress outlawed the importation of people for slavery.

