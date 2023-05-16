The planned Mobile Civic Center renovation project took another step forward on Tuesday, May 16, when the City Council approved moving $29 million from surplus funds to pay the estimated cost of construction of a 1,000-space parking deck on the site.
In addition to greenlighting the funds for parking deck construction, the council also agreed to set aside $3 million for a small portion of the renovation design and approved a $100,000 contract with branding consultant MELT, of Atlanta, to help the city negotiate future deals for operation of the facility and naming rights, Public Works Executive Director Jim DeLapp told reporters after the meeting.
DeLapp said the city is confident it can find a sponsor for the arena and theater redevelopment and used the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium as an example.
“I think this is something the city has missed out on for years,” he said. “There’s no reason the city shouldn’t, or can’t go after a sponsorship. It’ll help offset the cost of the renovation.”
Defraying the cost of the planned renovations would be something the city may find interesting, as cost estimates have the project coming in at about $170 million. The design contract alone is expected to be at least three times more than the $3 million the council set aside for it, which allowed the initial phase to be bid out, DeLapp said.
The design contract going out for bid at the same time the city is considering sponsorships or naming rights is important, DeLapp said, because a potential sponsor might want to have a say in how the building looks or what’s inside of it.
“It’s important to do these simultaneously because sponsors may want to have some say or impact on the design,” he said.
Once bids come back on the design, DeLapp said, the process itself will take 12 to 13 months. Once the design is finished, which is expected sometime next summer, construction bids will go out, he said. The renovations will then take about 18 to 24 months to complete. DeLapp said he anticipates a grand reopening of the Civic Center to take place around January 2027.
Groundbreaking for the parking deck and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building on the site is anticipated for late summer, DeLapp said.
The funding for the various parts of the Civic Center project came from a $40 million transfer from the city’s surplus on capital improvement projects. In addition to the Civic Center funding, the money from the transfer approved by council resulted in $2.7 million of median improvements to U.S. Highway 45 in Districts 1 and 2; $950,000 for parking lot resurfacing at city facilities; $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama; $1 million for Brookley by the Bay park; and another $500,000 for citywide small asphalt repairs.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said the money for Highway 45 would help breathe new life into the Toulminville community.
Council President C.J. Small said the improvements the transfer helps to fund will make a difference in the community.
“For me, it’s great news, especially because in District 3 it means the design of a new community center,” he said. “As for Highway 45, citizens have been hollering about that for many, many years.”
Semmes annexation
A week after the council approved a referendum that allowed residents in four areas of West Mobile to vote to come into the city, an attorney has already had to change the legal definition of some of those areas because the city of Semmes has begun expanding near Mobile’s city limits.
To prevent further issues with Semmes, Jim Rossler, an attorney in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office, has reached a deal to prevent the smaller city from annexing any closer to Mobile until after the referendum, which is expected to take place in July.
While it’s illegal for a city to expand its boundaries into another city’s police jurisdiction, Semmes is allowed to encroach into the midway point of Mobile’s designated area because the two cities share a portion of it.
Also, because Semmes has a population of less than 25,000 it is not legally allowed to hold annexation referendums and must grow its boundaries one lot or neighborhood at a time instead.
Given this, Semmes added eight lots to its city limits in February. The lots in question were part of the Orchard Estates annexation area the city had planned to include in the upcoming referendum. Because those lots were added into Semmes officially, Rossler told councilors he had to rewrite the legal boundary for the referendum.
If the council approves the agreement as early as the May 23 meeting, Semmes will be able to keep what it’s already brought in, even though Rossler said they may have annexed too close to Mobile city limits. Semmes must cease further annexation activities until after Mobile’s annexation referendum.
Airbus
Although officially announced by the company last year, the council could vote as early as next week to ratify its part of a $20 million economic incentive plan for a third Airbus final assembly line.
The agreement would require the city and county each to pay a cash incentive to the aircraft manufacturer of $1 million per year over the next decade. In exchange for the funds, Airbus is promising a $700 million economic impact, as well as their best effort to hire Mobile County-based employees or have employees relocate within the county.
A portion of the funding will also go toward training Mobile County residents for jobs at Airbus. The latest assembly line, which will produce more A320 aircraft, expects to hire 1,000 new employees.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
