A bill requiring the Alabama Ethics Commission to provide exculpatory evidence to alleged violators prior to turning them over for investigation is headed for Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for signature.
The bill, introduced by Republican Sen. Authur Orr, of Decatur, passed the House May 31. It had already passed the Senate in April. If signed into law, it could potentially end a political fight between the Ethics Commission and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
The Alabama House has sent a bill to the Senate that would increase the cut off on lodging, sales and use tax rebates on films from $20 million to $50 million. The incentives have brought film companies flocking to the state and have resulting in movies, such as "About My Father" and others to film on location in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
