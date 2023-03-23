Legislation “to bring common sense insurance reform and increased personal responsibility” to liability insurance for bars and restaurants passed the Alabama Senate Thursday.
According to a press release, Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, sponsored Senate Bill 104 to create a wider standard for servers, requiring them to “knowingly serve an intoxicated person, and for that service to be the proximate cause of the injury or death if incurred.” The bill is expected to lower the cost of liquor liability insurance, and allow bars and restaurants to buy more protection for less money.
Elliott sponsored the bill because businesses “were reeling” from the high costs of insurance previously established by the Alabama Dram Shop Act. Under the 1909 law, three insurance providers require coverage of $100,000 at a cost to businesses of $35,000 per year.
“I made it a priority to bring all interested parties to the table to find a commonsense solution that helps businesses, insurers and most of all the citizens of Alabama,” Elliott said in a statement. “Our businesses were reeling from the effect and cost of this antiquated law, and I appreciate my colleagues' support in fixing this problem.”
Senators voted 29-0 in support of the bill. It has already gone to the lower chamber for further voting, where it is currently in the House of Representatives’ Insurance Committee.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.