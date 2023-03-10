Bills outlining a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining $1 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money and paying the Alabama Trust fund could head to a Senate vote in the coming days.
Rep. Rex Reynolds [R-Huntsville] and 10 other House members – among them Baldwin County representatives Alan Baker [R-Brewton] and Frances Holk-Jones [R-Foley] – introduced the bill on Mar. 8, the same day Gov. Kay Ivey opened the special session to appropriate the state’s COVID-19 relief funds before the end of 2024.
Ivey told legislators they should not consider what is left in the state’s ARPA grant as “free money” and invest the one-time funds wisely.
“I commit to the people of Alabama we will once again take a smart approach and put it towards major and needed endeavors like expanding broadband access, improving our water and sewer infrastructure and investing in our healthcare,” she said in her State of the State address Tuesday night.
The governor also called on them to “completely pay off” the Alabama Trust Fund in the upcoming session, saying, “unlike D.C., we pay our debts.”
Highlights from Reynolds’ House Bill 1 include $25 million toward mental health programs, $9 million to expand telemedicine, $260 million for expanding broadband access, $400 million in investments to improve water and sewer infrastructure and $55 million to food banks, child-welfare services, senior citizens and mental health programs.
The bill made it through the Ways and Means General Fund Committee, and was read for a second time in the House of Representatives on Thursday.
Reynolds’ House Bill 2 is on the same track as HB 1. The act would pay roughly $59.9 million to the Alabama Trust Fund for Fiscal Year 2023. Baker and Holk-Jones are listed as sponsors again on this bill, in addition to Mobile and Baldwin representatives Chris Pringle [R-Mobile], Margie Wilcox [R-Mobile], Jennifer Fidler [R-Silverhill] and Donna Givens [R-Loxley].
With support from Senators David Sessions [R-Grand Bay] and Chris Elliott [R-Fairhope], Sen. Greg Albritton [R-Range] filed a bill allocating the exact same amount in the Senate on Mar. 8. That item was also read twice in the Senate and could go to a vote in the House of Representatives soon.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.