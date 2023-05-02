A partnership between Bishop State Community College and Miles College will create a collaborative transfer process for students looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
According to a press release, the agreement signed on Monday will guarantee the transfer of academic credits and also provide ongoing advising for students to Miles College, a senior, private, liberal arts historically Black college located in Fairfield.
As part of the agreement, application fees will be waived for Bishop State students and those who graduate with an associate degree and a minimum GPA of 2.0 can transfer up to 64 semester hours to Miles College.
“This partnership will provide our Bishop State students a smooth transfer process for furthering their education at Miles College,” Bishop State President Oliver Charles said. “Relationships such as these are key to the long-term success of our students and for providing opportunities for lifelong learning.”
“Miles College will provide important services for students who have declared their intent to enroll, such as admission to Golden Bear athletic events, Learning Resource Center privileges, and career services,” Oliver added.
Additionally, the agreement includes reverse transfer credit which allows students who transferred to Miles College before completing an associate degree can still earn their degree through Bishop State. In order to qualify for the reverse transfer, students must have earned at least 16 credit hours from Bishop State and three credit hours from Miles College and be in good standing at both schools.
Miles College will also offer scholarships to select Bishop State students and also offers online programs in business administration, criminal justice and psychology for students who want to stay in Mobile and further their education.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.