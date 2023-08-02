Bishop State Community College
As listicles and reports from various organizations and websites make their way into the news stream on an almost daily basis, the damage they can cause while presenting inaccurate information has some local educators concerned and looking to right a wrong.

In an article naming the 12 worst schools in Alabama on MomsWhoThink.com, Bishop State Community College (BSCC) was one of four higher learning institutions listed. Citing reports from GreatSchools.org, the list claims BSCC’s graduation rate sits at 9.8 percent, but officials with the college are contesting the validity of the report and article.

