As listicles and reports from various organizations and websites make their way into the news stream on an almost daily basis, the damage they can cause while presenting inaccurate information has some local educators concerned and looking to right a wrong.
In an article naming the 12 worst schools in Alabama on MomsWhoThink.com, Bishop State Community College (BSCC) was one of four higher learning institutions listed. Citing reports from GreatSchools.org, the list claims BSCC’s graduation rate sits at 9.8 percent, but officials with the college are contesting the validity of the report and article.
Dr. Khalilah Burton is the dean of instruction at BSCC and has a background in institutional research and effectiveness, and said whenever she sees surveys and numbers published, she questions the methodology used to calculate them.
Once she caught wind of the GreatSchools.org report, Burton immediately began digging. Using the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, a government source for collegiate data and information, Burton was able to calculate the actual graduation rate for the college is closer to 22 percent, similar to other community colleges in the area.
Burton said not only were the numbers presented in the report not factual, but the report also didn’t define certain parameters it used such as a student progress rating, academic progress rating and using ACT and SAT scores, which are not a requirement for admission into BSCC.
“It’s very unfortunate when data gets in the wrong hands and is presented in an inaccurate manner,” Burton said. “We are open admissions so we don’t even factor [ACT scores] in. It’s not just unfair, but it’s a misrepresentation.”
Burton said reports such as the one from GreatSchools.org can pose a threat to institutions at every level if the information presented in them is not carefully vetted.
“This type of information can be dangerous,” Burton said. “I naturally will dig deep to the second layer because I know how this works. But a student trying to choose or even an employee trying to choose to work here will look at that list and say this is not the type of institution I want to be at.”
While 22 percent may not exactly be an eye-catching number, Burton said, community colleges aren’t able to factor in certain students such as those leaving school early to take jobs. For students who may have learned a skillset thanks to a few classes, Burton said, companies will often hire them before they finish their degrees because the jobs are in such high demand.
“When you start looking at completion and job placement, it’s great because that’s what our students are coming here for,” Burton said. “For us, that’s what we’re here to do. This is the business we’re in, which is helping our students progress to the next level, whatever that may be. But that’s hard to quantify in data.”
Burton said the current administration, led by BSCC President Oliver Charles, is working to improve the overall numbers while improving the school’s reputation as they look to set the record straight.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.