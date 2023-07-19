U.S. District Court Federal Courthouse
By Scott Johnson

One former and one current captain of the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) have accused fellow firefighters of making sexist, racist and other inappropriate remarks toward a Black trainee, who was later fired for a head and neck tattoo, according to a federal lawsuit.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 18 in the United States District Court in Mobile, former MFRD captains Jason Craig and Rodrick Shoots Sr. claim the city’s decision to suspend Craig and terminate Shoots was unlawful. Both are seeking a declaratory judgment stating the actions by the city violated U.S. law. The two are also asking for punitive damages and for a judge to order the reinstatement of Shoots to the position of captain with MFRD.

