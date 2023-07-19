One former and one current captain of the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department (MFRD) have accused fellow firefighters of making sexist, racist and other inappropriate remarks toward a Black trainee, who was later fired for a head and neck tattoo, according to a federal lawsuit.
In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 18 in the United States District Court in Mobile, former MFRD captains Jason Craig and Rodrick Shoots Sr. claim the city’s decision to suspend Craig and terminate Shoots was unlawful. Both are seeking a declaratory judgment stating the actions by the city violated U.S. law. The two are also asking for punitive damages and for a judge to order the reinstatement of Shoots to the position of captain with MFRD.
Shoots is currently serving as chief of the Prichard Fire Department.
Craig and Shoots’ suspension and termination stem from an incident involving a head and neck tattoo belonging to firefighter Kay’ana Adams, a Black lesbian, who was hired by MFRD for a probationary period in September 2021.
The suit claims Adams faced sexist and racist remarks from coworkers, including an incident where her fellow firefighters discussed how to tie a noose during rope week training.
Additionally, Adams allegedly received comments about her sexuality from acting captain Jesse Nicholson and firefighter Tony Rutland, according to the suit.
During her tenure with MFRD, Adams reported to Craig, who was the vice president of the Mobile chapter of the International Association of Progressive Black Firefighters. Shoots served as Adams’ union representative.
The suit claims Adams got the tattoo covering the back of her head and part of her neck, which Adams said did not violate MFRD’s existing tattoo policy as she understood it. The policy, as of June 2022 required that if a tattoo was publicly visible, it had to be capable of being covered up to a significant degree, which the suit claims was “vague” and not regularly enforced, as other white firefighters had visible neck tattoos without any disciplinary action taken against them.
In July, 2022, an anonymous complaint was filed against Adams in connection with her tattoo, which required her to attend a disciplinary hearing. As a result of the hearing, a panel of fire chiefs, including Johnny Morris Jr., James Frank, Jack Busby and John Young ruled Adams was to grow her hair out to cover the tattoo and a new policy would be put in place.
In September, chief Philip Ballard allegedly showed up at fire station 16 where Adams worked, and said he needed to get a picture of her tattoo without giving a reason, according to the suit. Adams told Ballard she was uncomfortable with him taking a photo if he could not provide a reason. Ballard then allegedly grabbed Adams by the arm and attempted to forcefully turn her around, according to the suit.
Adams later was ordered to proceed to station 12 to take the photo. She asked Shoots to accompany her and he was later denied the opportunity to do so by his superiors. Craig, as Adams’ supervisor, was allowed to accompany her to station 12.
A second anonymous complaint was filed on September 8, 2022, claiming Adams had not adequately grown her hair out long enough to cover her tattoo. However, the suit claims Adams did comply with the ruling from her first hearing by “going out of her way” to conceal the tattoo by both growing her hair out and placing bandages over it, according to the suit.
The suit claims Rutland had issues with Adams and wanted her fired and used the tattoo as pretext for doing so.
MFRD began investigating Adams’ tattoo a second time, according to the suit. However, Adams, Shoots and Craig were not informed of the investigation.
Rutland allegedly went outside of the chain of command and complained about Adams and her tattoo to chief Frank, who ultimately reported it to MFRD Chief Jeremy Lami, according to the suit.The suit alleges MFRD considers going outside the chain of command as insubordination, but claims Rutland was never charged.
On September 23, 2022, Craig filled out a grade sheet for Adams. He gave her an “excellent” grade in every category, while recommending she receive permanent status, according to the suit. The suit claims Craig received an order from chief Frank pressuring him to change Adams’ grade to reflect a recommendation for termination, to which Craig refused.
On November 10, 2022, acting District Chief Reggie Norton terminated Adams employment with MFRD for “conduct unbecoming” as she was allegedly not given an explanation for the conduct violation.
Later in the month, Shoots was terminated for allegedly interfering with the investigation surrounding Adams tattoo. On the same day, Craig was suspended for 30 days and charged with insubordination. Both men appealed the decisions. Those appeals are ongoing.
At the time of their suspension and termination, Craig had been with MFRD for 26 years and Shoots, a 28-year veteran with the department. Shoots was hired as fire chief for the city of Prichard in May 2023.
