Almost one year has passed since the former director of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority (BLBHA), Virginia Huddleston, was arrested for theft of property, and that came two years after she and her husband resigned under a cloud of suspicion surrounding a multimillion-dollar retirement package set up for them by the housing authority board. Since then, the case has remained quiet with little movement to date.
Huddleston and her husband, Darryl Wilson, who served as the BLBHA facilities manager, resigned from the BLBHA in 2020 after a $4.1 million retirement package for the two was uncovered by a newly appointed board. Funding for the package would have come from the sale of the 99-home Safe Harbor housing development to private developers — the only residential development BLBHA oversees. Under the contract passed by the previous board, nearly the entire proceeds of that sale would have gone to Huddeleston and Wilson as lump sum retirement payments.
Unrelated to the retirement package, a grand jury voted to indict Huddleston in May 2022 and charged her with third-degree theft, a class D felony. The indictment claims Huddleston used BLBHA credit cards to purchase flooring material, which she then kept for herself.
Huddleston was arraigned on Aug. 8, 2022, which was her last appearance in court.
Lagniappe reached out to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood, who provided an update — albeit a small one — as to where the case is headed.
While the case does not have a set court date, Blackwood said, a notice of appearance was entered in March 2023 by the prosecution. Blackwood said he presumed the attorneys for both sides are in talks on how to proceed with the case moving forward, thus leading to the delay.
“In this particular courtroom, the procedure for most of these cases is that if a date is not given for a status at the arraignment, then it’s up to the attorneys to confer and tell the court they’re ready, and then it would be put on a status docket,” Blackwood said. “That’s kind of been the procedure for most cases in this courtroom.”
Approaching the one-year mark since Huddleston was taken into custody, Blackwood said his office is currently working through a backlog of cases, including Huddleston’s, as they attempt to prevent any from falling by the wayside.
Blackwood added he hopes to get Huddelston’s case moving sooner rather than later.
“This case is getting some age on it and we’ve got some older cases that we’re quickly working through,” Blackwood said. “But we don’t want this one to get too old either. We’re working to make sure that we prosecute these cases as swiftly and efficiently as possible in the right way and this is certainly one of those cases.”
When Huddleston was arrested, recently appointed BLBHA member Johnny Hatcher said the wheels of justice “turned slowly sometimes” and was hopeful the arrest was just the beginning of charges being handed down.
While the current set of charges may not be for what he had hoped for at the time, Hatcher said those affected will continue to hurt until judgment is handed down in some way. He added he believes more charges should be coming down the line for Huddleston and those responsible.
“I just want justice to be served to the people of Bayou La Batre,” Hatcher said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg for what they did in the grand scheme of things. … Until people see some justice, it’ll continue to be a sad day.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
