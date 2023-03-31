At least one downtown Mobile business owner believes there are better places to watch the NCAA Final Four than in the middle of the area’s main thoroughfare.
David Rasp, owner of Heroes Sports Bar and Grille, has taken issue with the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s plan to host a Final Four block party on the west end of Dauphin Street Downtown.
“Block indeed,” Rasp said. “This was an event created during a peak time on Saturday without getting input from stakeholders. The biggest issue is not reaching out to stakeholders before doing that.”
Rasp said blocking off a portion of Dauphin Street that far west will dissuade would be diners from making the sojourn to establishments farther down one of the area’s main arteries.
“We are supposed to think of the guest experience,” Rasp said. “Traffic, access and mobility are all part of that.”
Instead of closing off the street to drivers, Rasp suggested moving the block party to one of three downtown parks to allow those interested in watching the two national semi-final matchups featuring San Diego State University versus Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami versus University of Connecticut.
“Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park are places it could go,” Rasp said. “Dauphin is the main artery and you’re blocking it at the beginning.”
Rasp said his complaints aren’t self-serving and he doesn’t mind Dauphin being blocked for bigger events, like the monthly Artwalk, or annual Dauphin Street Beer Fest, but the city should employ a criteria for closing the thoroughfare in the future.
“This wouldn’t meet my criteria,” he said. “I’d love to have input on that.”
Downtown Mobile Alliance spokeswoman Carol Hunter said the organization can understand both the concerns and the benefits for the city hosting the watch party on Saturday.
“In general, events like the block party that bring customers down are good for business,” she said. “Events are always a balance between gathering people in a place and allowing those not involved with the event to get downtown.”
When it comes to alliance events, Hunter said, the organization hasn’t blocked off Dauphin Street in quite some time and before it does, the impact on businesses is considered. They also advise those looking to put events downtown to look at not blocking Dauphin if possible.
“When people come to us and ask about an event on Dauphin Street, we tell them to consider a side street or a park,” she said. “Closing off Dauphin Street has consequences both good and bad. In many instances it’s good, but you have to talk to people who are impacted.”
In a statement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said his office has heard the recent concerns over the block party, but added it’s too late in the process to “adjust the plans.”
“Our goal is to provide great activities for Mobilians and visitors to enjoy and supporting local businesses, services and vendors is at the heart of many of the events we host,” Stimpson said in the statement. “We value the input of every business that continues to invest in our community.”
In the statement, Stimpson also said city staff are working to evaluate “alternative locations” for similar block party events in the future.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.