Blotter — Man arrested for DIP incident BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email May 1, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A bizarre incident on Dauphin Island Parkway Thursday involving multiple shots fired and a short police pursuit ended with a 31-year-old in custody.Discharging Firearm in City Limit, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Attempt to Elude (felony), Reckless Endangerment × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? %9FCD52J[ pAC:= b_[ a_ae[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J di__ A]>][ @77:46CD @3D6CG65 2? 25F=E >2=6 2C>65 H:E9 2 C:7=6 :? E96 2C62 @7 qC:== #@25 2?5 s2FA9:? xD=2?5 !2C<H2J] %96 DF3;64E H2D 5:D492C8:?8 9:D C:7=6 2E 2? 25F=E >2=6 G:4E:> H9@ H2D @3D6CG65 CF??:?8 2H2J 7C@> E96 DF3;64E]k^Am kAmpD E96 ~77:46CD H6?E E@ >2<6 4@?E24E H:E9 E96 DF3;64E[ 96 8@E :?E@ 2 D652? 2?5 3682? 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D46?6 2?5 H2D 56E2:?65 H:E9@FE 7FCE96C :?4:56?E] %9C@F89 E96 4@FCD6 @7 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ :E H2D 56E6C>:?65 E92E E96 EH@ >2=6D H6C6 :?G@=G65 :? 2 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@?[ H9:49 EFC?65 A9JD:42=] zJ=6 z:?42:5[ bd[ H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ |6EC@ y2:=]k^Am Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Violence Gun Violence Law Enforcement Violent Crime Crimes Crime newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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