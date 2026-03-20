Blotter: MPD arrests woman for hitting man, cop BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 20, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile Police Department arrested two people Thursday and Friday connected to incidents of domestic violence and assault, one of which involving an officer being hit in the head.At about 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Mobile police responded to a domestic violence call on Gorgas Street. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C 2CC:G:?8[ @77:46CD 7@F?5 2 >2? E96C6 H9@ 42==65 H:E9 ?@? =:76\E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FC:6D]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 >2? H2D 2==6865=J 2DD2F=E65 3J 2 H@>2? 27E6C 86EE:?8 :?E@ 2? 2C8F>6?E H:E9 96C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQms2D9:2 #@E949:=5[ ad[ 2==6865=J 7@==@H65 E96 G:4E:> 27E6C 96 =67E E96 =@42E:@? H96C6 E96 2C8F>6?E E@@< A=246[ 2?5 D96 E96? 9:E 9:>] p7E6C E96 G:4E:> 42==65 E96 A@=:46[ #@E9D49:=5 2==6865=J E9C6H 2 “7@C6:8? @3;64E” E9C@F89 9:D 42C H:?5D9:6=5]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmp7E6C A@=:46 2CC:G65 2?5 2EE6>AE65 E@ 2CC6DE #@E949:=5[ D96 9:E 2? @77:46C @? E96 9625] $96 H2D E96? E2<6? E@ |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:= 2?5 492C865 H:E9 E9:C5 568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46[ D64@?5 568C66 2DD2F=E[ E9:C5 568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67[ 92C2DD>6?E 2?5 C6D:DE:?8 2CC6DE]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmuC:52J >@C?:?8[ |!s @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ 2 42== 23@FE 2?@E96C 7:89E E92E EFC?65 G:@=6?E[ E9:D E:>6 @? $F==:G2? pG6?F6] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|!s C646:G65 2 C6A@CE @7 2? 2DD2F=E 2E 23@FE d 2]>][ 2?5 FA@? 2CC:G2=[ 7@F?5 2 >2=6 G:4E:> 925 366? DECF4< :? E96 9625 H:E9 2 “7@C6:8? @3;64E]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 G:4E:> E@=5 @77:46CD 96 925 8@EE6? :?E@ 2? 2C8F>6?E H:E9 p=G:? y24<D@?[ eb[ 367@C6 96 2==6865=J 9:E 9:> :? E96 9625] %96 G:4E:> H2D E2<6? E@ 2 =@42= 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E @7 9:D :?;FC:6D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmy24<D@? H2D E96? 2CC6DE65 2?5 E2<6? E@ |@3:=6 r@F?EJ |6EC@ y2:=] w6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 D64@?5 568C66 2DD2F=E] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Crimes Deviance (sociology) Social Issues Causes Of Injury Law-related Events Issues In Ethics Law Enforcement Injustice Abuse Aggression Misconduct Violent Crime Violence Crime Human Rights Abuses Justice Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Trending Now Cheer coach accused after roster shakeup Tyler announces retirement from Baldwin school system Senate travel records deepen residency questions Man arrested for ‘sexual gestures’ Sunday Brunch — the rant continues Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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