Blotter: MPD looking for biting suspect BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man who allegedly bit someone while attempting to rob the ALDI on Schillinger Road South Saturday is being sought by the Mobile Police Department (MPD). MPD officers responded to a call about a robbery at the store at about 10:20 a.m.. The suspect allegedly bit an employee when they attempted to intervene. The suspect then dropped the items and left. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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E@ 96C 5FC:?8 2? 2C8F>6?E] %96 G:4E:> 564=:?65 >65:42= EC62E>6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2? :5lQ5@4D\:?E6C?2=\8F:5\eh3_c`5a\f777\7b43\23ga\_hbdbg5_652hQmp?J@?6 H9@ >:89E 92G6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96D6 :?4:56?ED D9@F=5 4@?E24E |!s 2E ad`\a_g\fa``] p?@?J>@FD E:AD 42? 2=D@ 36 DF3>:EE65 G:2 E6IE 2E gcc\ad`\_ecc]k^DA2?mk^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Metropolitan Police Department Of The District Of Columbia Assault Violence Crime Crimes Law Enforcement Misconduct Violent Crime Criminal Law Criminal Justice Law-related Events Deviance (sociology) Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 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