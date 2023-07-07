Boat Slips

The latest social media “challenge” could injure or kill you, Gail Kulp of the Sea Tow Foundation said. Following the deaths of four Alabamians who jumped off a speeding boat into the water, Kulp is challenging people to enjoy the water in safer ways.

“The TikTok challenge is to lean out of a boat as it is running at full speed and fall into the water kind of on your side,” Kulp, the executive director of the New York-based boating safety organization, said Thursday. “It has not turned out well.”

