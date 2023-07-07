The latest social media “challenge” could injure or kill you, Gail Kulp of the Sea Tow Foundation said. Following the deaths of four Alabamians who jumped off a speeding boat into the water, Kulp is challenging people to enjoy the water in safer ways.
“The TikTok challenge is to lean out of a boat as it is running at full speed and fall into the water kind of on your side,” Kulp, the executive director of the New York-based boating safety organization, said Thursday. “It has not turned out well.”
She referred to news reports out of Childersburg earlier this month that attributed the recent deaths of four people on waterways in central Alabama to a TikTok challenge called “boat jumping.” She could not confirm whether such boating accidents have happened for similar reasons elsewhere.
Unlike a painful belly-flop off a diving board, Kulp said jumping into water from a boat going between 30 and 50 miles per hour can kill a person. People may not die depending on how hard they hit the water, but non-fatal injuries include broken bones and possible paralysis.
“We do not want anyone else in the country or any other part of Alabama to do this,” Kulp said. “It's dangerous, and it's proved to be deadly. This is not a challenge to continue.”
In response, the Sea Tow Foundation is hosting a “life jacket challenge” to see how fast people can put on life jackets in boating emergencies. Weekly prizes will be given out to winning videos until September.
Kulp advised people heading out onto the water this summer to boat with “sober skippers” and use common sense while having fun.
“Use caution, use your head and think things through,” she said. “Stay safe on the water, wear your life jacket and have a sober skipper.”
